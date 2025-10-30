Arne Slot’s future at Liverpool is under immense pressure after the club suffered a sixth loss in seven matches

Crystal Palace eliminated Liverpool from the Carabao Cup after a 3-0 victory at Anfield on October 29, 2025

Slot’s team has looked worse despite investing over £500 million to improve a title-winning squad

Arne Slot could be relieved of his duties as Liverpool manager in the coming weeks if the results do not improve, and a list of potential replacements has emerged.

Liverpool was eliminated from the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, with a 3-0 loss to Premier League side Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Arne Slot after Liverpool's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, it was the Premier League champions’ sixth loss in seven matches, having only beaten Eintracht Frankfurt in their last seven games.

The result and cup elimination have added extra pressure on Arne Slot, and there are reports that a list of potential replacements has been drawn up.

Legit.ng examines five managers who could replace Arne Slot at Liverpool if he gets sacked.

Managers who could replace Arne Slot

1. Oliver Glasner

According to Give Me Sport, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is the favourite to replace Slot at Anfield if the Dutchman is sacked. The Austrian manager is on the radar of many top clubs after leading the Eagles to FA Cup and Community Shield glory, the first in the club's history.

Palace is at a disadvantage as his contract expires in the summer, which makes it easier for top clubs to poach him ahead of next season without a penalty.

2. Andoni Iraola

Iraola, like Glasner, has top clubs in England and also in his native Spain as suitors for the remarkable job he is doing at Bournemouth. The Cherries are second on the table despite losing Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, and other players from last season.

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the English clubs in interested in the Spaniard. Recent reports suggest that Iraola is one of those Liverpool will turn to if they sack Arne Slot.

3. Julian Nagelsmann

Jurgen Klopp enjoyed nine successful years at Anfield before leaving the club at the end of the 2023/24 season, and Slot surprisingly emerged as the new manager.

The Reds could turn to Klopp's compatriot, who has a similar football philosophy to their former manager, to rescue their reputation, which is sinking under Slot.

Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane are among Arne Slot's potential replacements at Liverpool. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

4. Zinedine Zidane

Former Real Madrid manager Zidane, who has long been linked with working in England, is one of the names mentioned in the media who could take over at Anfield if Liverpool decides to part ways with their title-winning manager.

However, Zidane has reiterated many times that he wants the France national team managerial job next and would most likely not take a job in England until he fulfils that dream.

5. Jurgen Klopp

Klopp claimed that he would not manage another club in England and that he is done with coaching. However, during an interview with Diary of a CEO, he confirmed he could return to Anfield, making him one of the names mentioned as Slot's potential successor.

Arne Slot reacted after Liverpool's loss

Legit.ng reported that Arne Slot reacted after Liverpool were eliminated from the Carabao Cup after a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Dutchman admitted that his side was not good enough after their sixth loss in seven matches and acknowledged that the results have to improve.

Source: Legit.ng