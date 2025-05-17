Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday evening to claim the first major trophy in the club’s 119-year history

Eberechi Eze scored the decisive goal in the 16th minute, finishing off a well-timed pass from Daniel Munoz to seal a historic FA Cup victory for the Eagles

Eze became the first Palace player to score in five straight games since Darren Ambrose in 2009

Crystal Palace secured their first major trophy after beating star-studded Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, May 17.

England International scored a goal in the 16th minute of the game, rewriting history for the Eagles.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson stopped Omar Marmosh's penalty in the 36th minute as well as a rebound from Erling Haaland.

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace lifts the FA Cup trophy after the Emirates FA Cup Final match against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Man City dominated the first half of the match but Henderson denied Haaland, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku in the first half from converting goals.

In the 70th minute, City thought they had equalised when Jose Munoz’s effort found the back of the net.

However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was chalked off. Ismaila Sarr, who was offside in the buildup, deflected the initial shot from Munoz before the forward converted on the rebound.

The disallowed goal sparked cheers from the Palace faithful, as the Eagles held on for a famous win that not only delivered silverware but also secured a place in European football next season.

The Eagles lost two FA Cup finals to Manchester United in 1990 and 2016 before securing the title against City.

Daniel Munoz of Crystal Palace lifts the trophy at the end of the Emirates FA Cup Final match against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Crystal Palace fans hail performance of players

Crystal Palace won the hearts of football fans by securing their first title in 119 years.

Some fans joked that Palace saved the world from City fan noise, while others said they won the title for English football.

Jan Steele said:

"So refreshing that there is a new team lifting a major trophy instead of the usual big guns."

Kallum Lee wrote:

"Well done Palace!!! Those Palace fans were absolutely outstanding all game. The Man City fans were embarrassing as always 😅 didn't hear a peep all game, terrible support."

Nav Matharoo added:

"Love to see City lose, all you city fans theres still time to go back and support the clubs you did pre 2009!"

Colin Huie said:

"I still can't believe no big club never pick up Eze in the transfer market when Bayern Munich went for Elisse I know for sure the center half and Wharton is gonna be hard for Palace to keep for next season."

Eren Mano wrote:

"This trophy wasn't won just for Palace, it was won to save English football. The real football fans will know what I'm talking about. Let's change the status quo and let smaller clubs have a go! Up the palace, let's make football special again!! 🔴🔵"

