Manchester United have reportedly put up 11 first-team players for sale ahead of a mass clear-out next summer

Ruben Amorim has not changed United’s fortunes for good, but the club is willing to continue backing him

Captains Bruno Fernandes and defender Harry Maguire are some of the players the club is willing to let go in 2026

Manchester United has reportedly transfer-listed 11 players ahead of the summer window of 2026 as they play a massive overhaul of the squad.

United’s woes have compounded under Ruben Amorim, with the club now consistently a mid-table club with no end in sight due to inconsistent form.

The Portuguese manager has been in charge for a year, but has yet to stamp his authority in terms of style of play and results that befit the club’s status.

There is a growing call from the fans for the club's minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to part ways with him, particularly after the 1-0 home loss to Everton.

As confirmed by manutd.com, the hierarchy backed him with quality signings in the summer, including Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens and Benjamin Sesko.

However, results remain inconsistent, and the manager continues to push for more signings to have players that fit his own football philosophy.

Manchester United ready to sell 11 players

According to Sun Sport, Manchester United have named 11 players who are expected to leave the club this summer as they begin an overhaul of the squad.

The club's management has touted overhauling the squad a couple of times and did not follow through, but they are ready to make it work this time.

Captain Bruno Fernandes, who was close to moving to Saudi Arabia last summer and has a gentleman's agreement to leave for £57 million, could be the first one out.

Brazilian veteran Casemiro is expected to be released when his contract expires, while out-of-favour youngster Kobbie Mainoo, who has asked to leave, will also exit.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, both of whom are on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona, respectively, will also be cut loose at the end of the season, while Harry Maguire is also expected to leave.

Barcelona has a £30 million buy option on Rashford and has decided to activate it after the England international impressed early in his loan spell.

Andre Onana, Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Altay Bayindir, Tyrell Malacia, and Rasmus Hojlund, all of whom joined under Erik ten Hag, will also be allowed to leave.

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, is also expected to depart Old Trafford permanently.

The club targets a weekly wage savings of £2.08 million if all 11 players leave, and will help fund the proposed signings of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson.

