Estevao Willian joins Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland on an exclusive UEFA Champions League list

The Chelsea youngster scored the second goal during the 3-0 demolition of Barcelona at Stamford Bridge

The Brazilian wonderkid was the star of the night in a match that featured Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Estevao Willian has written his name in the history books after scoring for Chelsea against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Chelsea humiliated Barcelona at Stamford Bridge 3-0, and could have been more as they had three goals disallowed on a dominant night against Barca.

Estevao scores a brilliant goal for Chelsea against Barcelona. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Pedro Neto’s shot bounced off Jules Kounde for the first goal to put the Club World Cup winners ahead heading into halftime after a chaotic first half, where Ronald Araujo was sent off.

Estevao stepped up in the second half with a brilliant goal, similar to the goal he scored for Palmeiras against Chelsea at the FIFA Club World Cup.

English striker Liam Delap came off the bench to score the third goal and wrap up a dominant win for Enzo Maresca’s side against Barcelona’s high line.

Estevao Willian makes history

According to Opta Joe, Estevao became the third teenager to score in each of his first three UEFA Champions League starts after Kylian Mbappé (18y 113d) and Erling Haaland (19y 107d).

The Brazilian wonderkid scored against Qarabag, AFC Ajax and now Barcelona, as he continues his meteoric rise at Chelsea under Enzo Maresca.

Sofascore added that Estevao is the first Chelsea player to score in three consecutive UEFA Champions League matches after Willian in 2014/15.

Estevao reacts after his goal vs Barcelona

Estevao was delighted with his goal against Barcelona and admitted that he lacks the right words to sum up his feelings after that brilliant performance.

“I don't really have any words to sum up how I'm feeling right now. It really was the perfect night. I'm just grateful to God for everything that has happened to me. Onwards and upwards from here,” he said as quoted by BBC Sport.

Estevao Willian after scoring for Chelsea against Barcelona in the Champions League. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

“It all happened very quickly for me, it sort of happened before I knew it. I just found some space, wiggled my way through and then scored that goal. It was such a special moment for me in my career. I hope to score many more,” he added about his goal.

Manager Enzo Maresca praised the 18-year-old and added that it was not only special for the player, but it was also a huge night for everyone at the club.

“It was a huge night for him, but I think it is also a huge night for the whole club and all the fans. It is very nice for everyone,” he said, as quoted by Football London.

Chelsea does not have time to celebrate and will quickly turn their attention to the Premier League, where it will host London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge next.

Comparing Estevao to Lamine Yamal

Legit.ng previously compared Estevao to Lamine Yamal ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona.

The Brazilian shone brightest on the night, scoring a brilliant goal, while the Spanish youngster struggled against his compatriot Marc Cucurella.

