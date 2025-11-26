Galatasaray lost 1-0 at home to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League group stage match

Star forward Victor Osimhen missed the match due to an injury sustained on international duty with Nigeria

Pundits and fans have raised questions about Galatasaray’s performance in the absence of the Super Eagles star

Galatasaray lost 1-0 to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at Rams Park in the UEFA Champions League, prompting questions about their performance without Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen missed the Champions League match due to an injury sustained during Nigeria’s penalty shootout loss to DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off.

Galatasaray players before their 1-0 home loss to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian striker of Nigerian descent, Promise David, scored the only goal that gave the Belgian team a famous win over the Turkish champions in Istanbul.

The result has sparked widespread debate about Galatasaray in the absence of the Super Eagles forward, who has missed a few matches this season due to injuries.

Legit.ng looks at Galatasaray’s results this season, with and without Osimhen.

Galatasaray with and without Osimhen

Galatasaray in the Turkish league

Galatasaray have performed at the top level in the domestic league and are on course to win their fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title.

The Lions have played 13 matches this season, four of which have come without the Nigerian forward, and have won 10, drawn two and lost one.

The champions won all four matches he missed in the league, and their only loss this season against Kocaelispor came during a match in which he played the full 90 minutes.

Galatasaray can handle business decently in the league without their record-breaking striker, and it reflects in their domestic dominance even before he arrived.

Galatasaray in the Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is where the Turkish Super League champions encounter their biggest problems without Victor Osimhen.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Galatasaray have played five matches in the group stage this season, and the contrast shows the difference when Osimhen is available and not.

Galatasaray’s win rate with Osimhen is 100% and their win rate without him is 0%, showcasing how important he is to their European campaign.

The Lions lost their opening match 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt, and won three straight games against Liverpool, Bodo/Glimt and Ajax, all of which Osimhen scored in.

Victor Osimhen after scoring a hat-trick for Galatasaray against Ajax. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan.

Source: Getty Images

He scored the winning goal against Liverpool, scored twice in that 3-1 win over Bodo and netted a hat-trick during the 3-0 win over Ajax.

Galatasaray has scored nine goals in the Champions League this season, and the Super Eagles forward has six, the highest of any player in the competition.

Okan Buruk admitted to GS TV that his team’s failure to convert the chances they created cost them in the match, a situation Osimhen could have helped them avoid.

Mauro Icardi praised Osimhen's influence

Legit.ng reported that Mauro Icardi praised Victor Osimhen’s influence on Turkish football after the striker’s record-breaking move from Napoli.

Icardi admitted that Osimhen’s €75 million transfer has opened the door of possibilities in Turkey that players can come to the league at their prime.

