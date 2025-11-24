Mauro Icardi has opened up on how Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray has transformed Turkish football

Osimhen moved to Galatasaray for a record-shattering €75 million after spending last season on loan from Napoli

The Turkish champions tested the financial strength of the league by going all out to sign the Super Eagles star

Mauro Icardi has explained how Victor Osimhen’s transfer to Galatasaray has changed the perspective of Turkish football from the outside world.

Osimhen spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Galatasaray after falling out with Napoli over a failed transfer away from the Italian Serie A champions.

Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen after Galatasaray's loss to Kocaelispor. Photo by Gokhan Taner.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles forward scored an impressive 37 goals in 41 matches in all competitions, which convinced Galatasaray to sign him permanently.

According to Galatasaray's official statement, the club paid a record-breaking €75 million to sign the Nigerian forward in the summer of 2025.

The fee broke the previous record signing for a Turkish club, set when Galatasaray paid €18 million from Norwich City in the summer of 2024.

The Lions have employed many strategies, including sponsorships and merchandise sales, to recoup the enormous funds, which is unprecedented in the history of Turkish football.

Osimhen has proved crucial for the club in the UEFA Champions League, where a deep run in the competition will recoup a significant fee for the club.

Icardi explains Osimhen's influence

Osimhen’s strike partner at Galatasaray, Mauro Icardi, has explained how the club's daring move to shatter the Turkish transfer record has changed football in the country.

Icardi addressed this while speaking about how things have changed in Turkey from when he arrived at the club four years ago from Paris Saint-Germain.

"This will be my fourth year at Galatasaray. When I arrived, the club was in a difficult situation. Today, things have completely turned around,” he told GS TV ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Argentine noted that even though Galatasaray had history, what they built in recent years has taken the club to a higher level.

“We're now one of the best clubs in Europe. We're demonstrating this in the Champions League. That's what matters,” he added.

The former Inter Milan star noted that Osimhen’s transfer has helped Turkish football attract top stars, different from the ageing European players moving to the country.

“Transfers like Victor, previously considered unthinkable and expensive, were made. We've now been able to bring in very high-level players… Today, there are many players who want to come to Türkiye, players who want to show their potential,” he added.

Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Ajax. Photo by Olaf Kraak/ANP.

Source: Getty Images

“Turkey has become a place that all players around the world know, love, and want to come to. It's truly a source of pride for me to be so different from the day I arrived.”

Galatasaray took advantage of Osimhen’s transfer situation to sign him on loan in 2024, and it proved decisive after Mauro Icardi missed the majority of the season due to ACL injury.

There have been multiple rumours of a rift between the two players, but they have maintained that they share a good relationship.

Sinan Engin warned Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Sinan Engin warned Galatasaray not to over-depend on Victor Osimhen, which could impact their season when he's not available.

The former Besiktas star warned that Galatasaray loses its competitive edge without the striker and must address the issue by strengthening the team.

Source: Legit.ng