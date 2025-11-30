Reason Victor Osimhen Snubbed the English Premier League To Sign for Galatasaray Emerges
- Victor Osimhen has revealed his daughter heavily influenced his decision to join Galatasaray permanently
- Osimhen was heavily linked with top Premier League clubs before committing his future to the Turkish giants
- Galatasaray paid a club-record €75m after a loan spell where Osimhen scored 37 goals
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has shed light on the real reason he rejected multiple Premier League giants to commit his long-term future to Galatasaray.
The 26-year-old striker, who was unveiled in front of a packed Rams Park crowd before a pre-season clash against Lazio this summer, revealed that family, especially his young daughter, played a defining role in his decision.
In a summer marked by transfer drama that linked him to Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus, and even Al Hilal, Osimhen ultimately followed his heart, according to GOAL90
And that heart, he says, now belongs firmly in Istanbul.
Family first for Osimhen
Osimhen explained that his daughter’s growing bond with Galatasaray was impossible to ignore.
According to him, she had already become deeply connected to the culture, the fans, and even her Turkish friends who constantly talked about the club, Sports 247 reports.
“In fact, my daughter is more inclined to Galatasaray than me. She talks about me and the club all the time… my family loves Gala, so there was no reason not to be here.”
This emotional pull, combined with the warm embrace his family received from supporters, made the decision “much easier,” he added.
Galatasaray fans played a key role
While his daughter sparked the move, Galatasaray fans sealed it.
Osimhen described the supporters as a driving force, praising their tireless passion and unwavering backing throughout his loan spell.
The Nigerian striker said he already felt at home long before signing permanently.
“Apart from the fans that drove me with their love and passion, my daughter made this decision even clearer. This is why I call it home,” he declared.
Osimhen’s loan season was nothing short of electric as he scored 37 goals and provided eight assists, powering Galatasaray to both the Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup.
His contributions forged an emotional bond with supporters that grew deeper with every match.
A historic transfer and a sky-high expectation
Galatasaray’s decision to make Osimhen’s move permanent did not come cheap for the Turkish club.
The Red Lions splashed a record-breaking €75 million to keep him, more than double Turkey’s previous transfer record of €30 million.
But for a striker who hit nine goals this season, including six in the UEFA Champions League, it’s a price they were eager to pay.
Osimhen’s arrival has instantly become one of the most ambitious and symbolic transfers in Turkish football history, cementing Galatasaray’s determination to compete with Europe’s elite.
Osimhen returns to training for Galatasaray
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has joined his Galatasaray teammates to train at the Florya Oktay Metin facilities in Istanbul ahead of the Istanbul derby against Fenerbahce.
Osimhen has missed Galatasaray's last two matches due to injury. He did not play the 3-2 league win over Genclerbirligi and the 1-0 loss to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League.
