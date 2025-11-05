Victor Osimhen Scores Record-Breaking Champions League Hat-Trick for Galatasaray Against Ajax
- Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for Galatasaray against AFC Ajax in the UEFA Champions League group stage
- Osimhen connected with a brilliant cross from winger Leroy Sane to head past the Ajax goalkeeper from close range
- He completed his hat-trick with two brilliant goals from the penalty spot to wrap up a big win for Galatasaray
Victor Osimhen opened the scoring for Galatasaray with a brilliant header against AFC Ajax in the UEFA Champions League group stage match day four.
The striker maintained his European goal-scoring streak for Galatasaray, connecting with an in-swinging cross from winger Leroy Sane.
Osimhen doubled Galatasaray’s lead minutes later from the penalty spot to increase his tally for the season to 11 goals in all competitions.
The Super Eagles forward completed his hat-trick with another goal from the penalty spot minutes later to wrap up the win for the Lions.
He has now scored 45 goals for the Turkish champions, more than his manager, Okan Buruk, 43 goals, managed for the club during his playing days.
