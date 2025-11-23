English Premier League side Sunderland is showing strong interest in signing Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Lazio in January

The Super Eagles midfielder’s Lazio future remains uncertain amid injuries and inconsistent game time

The Serie A club is reportedly set to demand up to €10 million for the energetic and versatile midfielder

Sunderland have officially entered the race to sign Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, with the English Premier League newcomers monitoring his situation at Lazio ahead of a potential January move.

The 24-year-old has endured a turbulent spell in Italy, and his future now hangs in the balance as interest from England grows stronger.

Dele-Bashiru’s time at Lazio has been far from straightforward. After completing a €3.43 million move from Hatayspor last year, he initially looked set for a promising run in Italy.

The Nigerian midfielder featured in 33 matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and adding three assists.

Dele-Bashiru began the current season strongly, becoming a regular under coach Maurizio Sarri and slotting into central midfield with confidence.

However, a hamstring injury in September halted his progress abruptly. Since then, the 24-year-old star has been sidelined, and concerns about his long-term role at Lazio have only intensified.

Speculation over his future had already surfaced last summer, but he eventually remained with the club.

With his injury setback and Lazio’s evolving under new ideas, rumours have resurfaced ahead of the winter transfer window.

Sunderland enters the picture for Dele-Bashiru

According to Lazio News 24, newly promoted Premier League club Sunderland have identified Dele-Bashiru as a key midfield target.

The Black Cats have made a bright return to England’s top division, collecting 19 points from their first 12 matches and showing signs of ambition for long-term survival.

Manager Regis Le Bris has implemented an aggressive, high-energy playing style that relies on physically dominant midfielders capable of covering ground and pressing relentlessly.

Dele-Bashiru fits this mould perfectly. Known for his tireless running, powerful ball-carrying, and ability to strike from distance, he could add dynamism to Sunderland’s engine room.

The club also strengthened significantly over the summer, bringing in experienced Premier League players such as Granit Xhaka and Arthur Masuaku.

Adding a hungry talent like Dele-Bashiru into the mix at Sunderland would continue their recruitment strategy of blending experience with potential.

What Lazio want and what comes next

Dele-Bashiru is currently valued at €7.5 million on Transfermarkt, but Lazio are expected to demand up to €10 million to sanction a sale.

With Sunderland financially capable after promotion and eager to reinforce their midfield, negotiations are likely.

For the Super Eagles star, a move to the Premier League could offer a fresh start and a platform to regain consistent form, something he has struggled to achieve in Serie A due to injury interruptions.

Dele-Bashiru shines for Nigeria in qualifiers

