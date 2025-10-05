Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella said coach Enzo Maresca mandated the squad to frustrate a particular player

The Blues defeated reigning champions Liverpool 2-1, condemning the Reds to their third consecutive defeat

A late winner from Estevao gave Chelsea their third win of the season, as they move to sixth position on the 2025/26 EPL standings

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in their matchday 7 of the 2025/26 English Premier League on Saturday evening, October 6.

In the 14th minute, Moises Caicedo gave Chelsea the lead as he smashed past Giorgi Mamardashvili from range. The reigning UEFA Conference League winners maintained the run into the second half of the game.

Moises Caicedo scores Chelsea's first goal against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Photo by: Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC.

Liverpool got their equaliser in the 64th minute through Cody Gakpo, converting Alexander Isak's assist.

The Blues secured a late winner through 18-year-old Brazilian Estevao, who slid the ball into the net following a build-up from Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella.

During the wild jubilation, Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca was sent off after being shown a second yellow card by center referee Anthony Taylor.

Cucurella shares Maresca's game plan

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella said the team purposely dedicated a game partner to render Mohamed Salah inactive during their encounter.

According to Sport Bible, the Spaniard explained that coach Enzo Maresca highlighted a portion of the field where he might break from during counterattacks. He said:

Marc Cucurella tackles Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League between Chelsea and Liverpool. Photo by: Robin Jones.

"We know that Mohamed Salah is always ready for the counterattack attack so we practised that and the manager said that the space might be there."

We deserve to win - Cucurella

Former Barcelona star Marc Cucurella said Chelsea deserved to win the match against the reigning EPL champions Liverpool.

According to The New York Times, the 27-year-old noted that the team saw an opportunity to break the hearts of Red fans and the game plan worked out in the dying minutes.

Cucurella said Chelsea played well in the first half, but their performance dropped in the second half of the match. He said:

"We saw that it was the last minute, but we kept attacking. I tried to give my last effort, and Enzo gave me the ball, and I crossed for Estevao.

“I think we deserve it. We started the game very well, and then in the second half, we started not in the right way again, we need to improve these things.

“But in general, I think we deserve this win. We came through some tough weeks. This moment was amazing, and we went into the break with three points, so we are very happy.”

With the win, Chelsea sit sixth in the table with three wins, two draws, and two losses.

