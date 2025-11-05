Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has shared his thoughts after the disappointing 2-2 draw against Qarabag

The world champions struggled to get a point against the Azerbaijani opponent in the UEFA Champions League

Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian continued his impressive run for Chelsea with a brilliant opening goal

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has shared his thoughts after his side struggled to get a 2-2 draw in a disappointing outing against Qarabag.

Maresca’s team selection against the Azerbaijani team in the UEFA Champions League exudes overconfidence, and it came back to bite the Londoners.

Estevao Willian during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Qarabag. Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce.

Source: Getty Images

Estevao Willian scored the opening goal to become the first South American to score in consecutive Champions League games while aged 18 or younger, as noted by Opta Joe.

Qarabag cancelled out the 18-year-old’s opener with two goals before halftime, including a penalty after Jorrel Hato handled the ball in the box.

As noted by Chelsea's official website, summer signing Alejandro Garnacho equalised in the second half, and despite a second-half dominance from the Blues, it ended all square in Baku.

Enzo Maresca reacts after Chelsea’s draw

Enzo Maresca spoke to the media after the disappointing draw and started off with an update on the unfortunate injury to Romeo Lavia, which forced a substitution in the eighth minute.

“Yeah, we feel very ashamed, especially for him, because he's not able to be fit for a long, long period. We will see now, as it's too early to understand what kind of injury. Hopefully, it's not a big injury. I think it's his quad,” he said as quoted by Football London.

Chelsea fans were agitated over their manager’s team selection, but the Italian defended his decision to name a squad with seven changes from the one that beat Tottenham Hotspur.

"We have players; the intention tonight was to rest Enzo, Moises and Malo because they are not able to play every three days. They need recovery from last season,” he said.

“As you said, the Club World Cup affects a lot. We try to rotate when you win, but no one mentioned all that. I know that when we don't win, everyone is focused on that, and now I think it's important to recover energy for Saturday and go again.”

Enzo Maresca during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Qarabag. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea have conceded many goals from individual errors this season and picked up many cards, which the manager admitted were silly and have cost the team.

The Blues will now turn their attention to the Premier League, where they will host bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea beat the same opponent 4-2 in the Carabao Cup on October 29, after which Wolves sacked their manager Vitor Pereira, and there are rumours that former Manchester United manager will take over.

Enzo Maresca slammed Liam Delap

Legit.ng previously reported that Enzo Maresca slammed Liam Delap after the striker received a red card against Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

The English striker returned to action after a two-month hamstring injury layoff, but was sent off within minutes for two bookable offences.

Source: Legit.ng