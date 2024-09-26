Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored a goal and registered an assist as Lazio secured a crucial away win at Dynamo Kyiv

The Nigerian international's first goal for the Italian club came in the Europa League as they won the tie 3-0

Lazio manager Marco Baroni has applauded the impressive midfielder, saying that he has great potential

A former Italian star Marco Baroni has stated that Nigerian sensation Fisayo Dele-Bashiru can become a great modern midfielder.

Baroni made the comments shortly after the 23-year-old impressed in Lazio's 3-0 away win at Dynamo Kyiv in a Europa League clash.

The travelling Lazio secured all three points at the packed Volksparkstadion, with Dele-Bashiru contributing to all the goals.

Lazio boss Marco Baroni says Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has great potential. Photo: Marco Rosi.

Source: Getty Images

Boulaye Dia silenced the home fans when he struck as early as the 5th minute, and Dele-Bashiru scored the second goal.

The Super Eagles star found the back of the net in the 34th minute to double the lead for his side.

One minute later, he provided an assist for Dia as the Senegalese forward completed his brace on the night.

Baroni hails Dele-Bashiru

As soon as the match ended, Lazio manager Baroni emphasised the importance of developing tactical awareness and understanding of the game for Dele-Bashiru.

He believes that the Super Eagles star has the potential to become a great midfielder as he continues to make a significant impact on the pitch.

Baroni said via Soccernet:

"Dele-Bashiru is a player who needs to be built, in the sense that he needs to have more tactical thinking and fill the game.

"When he finds this, he becomes a great modern midfielder."

It was the midfielder's first goal in four appearances for the Italian club, which he joined on loan from Hatayspor this summer.

Osimhen promises goals for Galatasaray

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Victor Osimhen reacted after his effort was counted as an own goal as Galatasaray defeated PAOK FC in the Europa League.

The on-loan Napoli striker is yet to find the net since his move to Turkey, however, he has registered three assists in three matches.

After the game, Osimhen expressed disappointment that his effort was credited as a Baba Rahman's own goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng