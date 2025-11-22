Opta’s Supercomputer has given Arsenal over 70% chance of winning the 2025/26 Premier League title

Liverpool hit crisis mode after a shocking 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, their sixth loss in seven games

Manchester City also missed a golden opportunity to close the gap after a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United

Arsenal’s Premier League title ambitions received a major statistical boost after Opta’s Supercomputer handed the Gunners a 70% chance of winning the 2025/26 league title.

The prediction comes on the back of a turbulent matchday 12, where both Liverpool and Manchester City suffered damaging defeats that reshaped the title race.

Supercomputer has picked Arsenal as the team with the highest odds to win the Premier League title. Photo by David Price

Source: Getty Images

For Arsenal, who have not lifted the Premier League trophy since the historic “Invincibles” victory in 2004, the latest numbers reflect the growing confidence surrounding Mikel Arteta’s side, per Opta.

Consistency and a more ruthless attacking edge have placed the North London club firmly in control of the season’s narrative.

With their rivals stumbling, the Gunners now hold the statistical upper hand, making them strong title contenders heading into the festive period.

Liverpool enters crisis mode after another defeat

Liverpool, meanwhile, endured a disastrous weekend that has left their title hopes hanging by a thread.

Liverpool's chances of defending the Premier League title was dented after the Reds suffered a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Photo by Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

Arne Slot, once celebrated for guiding the Reds to a league title in his debut season, now finds himself battling what many describe as a full-blown crisis.

According to the BBC, the 3-0 defeat to a revitalised Nottingham Forest at Anfield was not just unexpected, it was alarming.

Club chairman Tom Werner watched from the stands as Liverpool produced one of their poorest home performances in recent years.

The defeat marked Liverpool’s sixth Premier League defeat in seven matches, a collapse reminiscent of dark periods in the club’s recent history.

Slot’s position is not yet under direct threat, but the pressure is building.

Liverpool’s home form, once their greatest weapon, has also evaporated, as they have now lost two of their last three league games at Anfield, a stark contrast to their previous record of two losses in 53 matches.

Man City slip up in title race

Manchester City also faltered, suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Newcastle United, per Sky Sports.

Harvey Barnes proved decisive, scoring twice to secure a memorable win for Eddie Howe and hand Pep Guardiola his second defeat in three games.

Man City, who could have moved within one point of Arsenal with a victory, now remain four points behind the league leaders.

It was a milestone victory for Howe as it was the first time he has ever beaten Guardiola in a league match.

For Man City, the defeat raises uncomfortable questions. Once feared for their relentless consistency, the former EPL champions now appear vulnerable, dropping vital points at a stage of the season where momentum often defines the title race.

With Liverpool in crisis and Manchester City stumbling, Arsenal’s path to the title has never looked clearer.

Liverpool set unwanted record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool has created an unwanted record in the English Premier League following their 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday evening, November 22.

The Reds have lost back-to-back league games by a margin of 3+ goals for the first time since April 1965 under Bill Shankly.

Source: Legit.ng