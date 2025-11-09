Manchester City defeated Liverpool 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium to keep their Premier League title hopes alive

Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, and Jeremy Doku all scored as Man City asserted their Premier League title ambitions

Pep Guardiola’s men are now four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal after the Gunners dropped points earlier

Manchester City delivered a commanding 3-0 victory against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, sending a clear message to Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez, and Jeremy Doku secured the victory, cutting the gap to just four points behind the Gunners after Arsenal had drawn 2-2 with Sunderland the day before.

Jeremy Doku celebrates after netting Manchester City's third goal against Liverpool. Photo by Darren Staples

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, the match, which also marked Pep Guardiola’s 1,000th game as a manager, turned into a one-sided affair.

Man City’s dominance was evident from the outset, as the Citizens showcased their attacking depth and defensive solidity above Arne Slot’s side.

With this win, Guardiola’s side reinforced their credentials as genuine title contenders, signalling that they are ready to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title this season.

Guardiola full of praise after Man City’s win

Despite Arsenal’s slip-up, Guardiola insisted Manchester City’s motivation came from within, not from watching their rivals drop points.

Pep Guardiola was delighted with Manchester City's 3-0 victory against Liverpool on his 1000th game as a manager. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

“I said to the players, ‘don’t do it because yesterday Arsenal didn’t win. Do it because we believe in ourselves that we can play against the champions of England and show them we are ready to be there with them this season,’” Guardiola explained.

The Spaniard emphasised that Man City’s performance was about demonstrating their own quality rather than capitalising on Arsenal’s stumble.

Guardiola’s words underline Man City’s commitment to staying self-driven in a tightly contested Premier League title race.

Haaland, Gonzalez, and Doku shine

Erling Haaland continued his extraordinary scoring form, netting his 28th goal of the season for club and country to put City ahead, Sky Sports reports.

The Norwegian striker remains central to Manchester City’s attacking threat and title ambitions this season.

Nico Gonzalez added a first-half stoppage-time goal, his 20-yard shot deflecting off Virgil van Dijk to beat goalkeeper Mamardashvili and extend the lead.

Jeremy Doku also impressed with moments of individual brilliance, tormenting Liverpool’s defence and finishing with a sublime right-foot strike from 20 yards soon after the hour mark to make it 3-0 for Man City.

Doku’s creativity provided Man City with an additional edge, ensuring Liverpool never regained a foothold in the match.

With this emphatic victory, Man City not only halted Liverpool’s recent resurgence but also reaffirmed their intention to challenge for the Premier League title.

Guardiola’s side now looks poised to continue their push, relying on star performers like Haaland and Doku to maintain momentum and put pressure on Arsenal in the coming weeks.

