Arsenal conceded two goals for the first time in the Premier League this season in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland

A late Brian Brobbey strike ended the Gunners’ 10-game winning run in all competitions

Arsenal’s record-breaking clean sheet streak was also finally broken after 812 minutes

Arsenal’s relentless winning run came to an end in dramatic fashion at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland secured a late equaliser to claim a 2-2 draw.

The Gunners, who had gone 812 minutes without conceding, saw their defensive resilience shattered by a spirited Sunderland side.

Arsenal conceded for the first time in eight games in the 2-2 draw against Sunderland. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

The hosts started brightly and were rewarded for their energy when former Arsenal academy graduate Dan Ballard fired Sunderland ahead midway through the first half, BBC reports.

It was a goal that not only stunned Mikel Arteta’s side but also ended their eight-match streak of clean sheets, a run that had equalled a club record dating back 122 years.

Arsenal responded with urgency after the break as Declan Rice’s aggression in midfield created the chance for Bukayo Saka, who drove in a low finish at the near post to level the game.

The Gunners pushed for a winner, showing flashes of their attacking dominance, but Sunderland’s determination refused to fade.

Trossard’s goal gives Arsenal hope

With the momentum shifting Arsenal’s way, Martin Zubimendi rattled the crossbar before Leandro Trossard finally produced what looked like the decisive moment.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was disappointed with the Gunners' result against Sunderland. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Mail, his 20-yard strike curled into the top corner, sending the travelling fans wild and seemingly wrapping up the points.

But as has often been the case for underdogs in the Premier League, Sunderland refused to be written off.

The Black Cats, who have been a revelation since their return to the top flight, pushed forward with the belief that they could get an equaliser.

Goalkeeper David Raya produced a fine stop to deny Brian Brobbey late on, but the Dutch forward would have the last laugh.

Brobbey grabs late equaliser for Sunderland

Deep into stoppage time, Brobbey latched onto a loose ball inside the Arsenal box and hooked home the equaliser, sparking wild celebrations on Wearside.

The goal was Sunderland’s reward for their persistence and bravery against a side that had dominated English football for weeks.

For Arsenal, it was a night of mixed emotions. While they remain six points clear at the top, this was the first time all season they had conceded twice in a game.

It also ended their chance of claiming a historic ninth consecutive clean sheet outright, a record that had stood since 1903.

Manager Mikel Arteta was frustrated with his team’s lapse in concentration during the final moments, but also recognised the character Sunderland displayed.

With Manchester City and Liverpool meeting next, Arsenal’s lead could be reduced, but the Gunners will view this as a valuable lesson in the unforgiving race for the Premier League title.

Arteta reacts after Sunderland draw

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after newly promoted side Sunderland held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Arteta expressed disappointment at not being able to see out the win, which ultimately cost the team its winning streak.

Source: Legit.ng