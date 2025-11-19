Eric Chelle has put the World Cup debacle behind him as the tactician prepares for the upcoming AFCON tournament

The Super Eagles coach has reportedly named Victor Boniface in his provisional list ahead of the tournament starting on December 21

Discoveries like Fredrick Benjamin and Akor Adams will also have a chance to make their debut at the continental showpiece

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted a provisional list ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Having failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the three-time African champions will turn their attention to the continental showpiece.

Recall that Nigeria finished the last edition as runners-up, losing 2-1 to host nation Ivory Coast in the final.

Victor Boniface has made the Super Eagles' provisional list ahead of AFCON 2025.

They will hope to go one step further in Morocco as the tournament begins on December 21 and runs through January 18.

The Super Eagles will battle it out in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda in the preliminary round.

They begin their quest for the title against the Taifa Stars on December 23 before facing the Carthage Eagles four days later.

Their final group game will be against the Cranes on December 30 as they will hope to make a strong statement heading into the knockout phase.

Meanwhile, reports have it that on-loan Werder Bremen striker Victor Boniface has made the provisional list ahead of the competition.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker, who broke into the national team in 2023, has made 13 appearances without registering a goal, per Sky Sports.

He last played for the Super Eagles on June 6, 2025, during an international friendly match against Russia, which ended 1-1.

Although the 24-year-old has impressed at Bremen, he is yet to register a goal after eight matches across competitions.

Eric Chelle's provisional list is yet to be made public; however, it is believed that most of the players who participated in the World Cup play-offs are included.

Tolu Arokodare, Fredrick Benjamin and Akor Adams will also have a chance to make their debut at the continental showpiece.

Nwabali tips Nigeria for AFCON glory

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali believes the Super Eagles have all it takes to win the AFCON title in Morocco.

Speaking to SuperSport, the Chippa United shot-stopper said:

"It's a big nation and going to a bigger tournament, because the Africa Cup of Nations is one of the biggest tournaments in the world, not only in Africa.

"As a big nation, we always expect to win, not to just go to participate, but you know, football is something you don't predict. Playing in the final last year, like I said, probably this year, I feel we are going to win it."

The Super Eagles will be desperate to win the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

