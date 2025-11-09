Man City vs Liverpool wraps up match-week 11 in the Premier League as both Premier League giants lock horns at the Etihad Stadium

Liverpool come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins, a feat they have managed for the first time since September, while Man City hope to secure their fourth consecutive win

A cat, famous for predicting football results, has predicted the outcome of this weekend's fixture

Man City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium in the final match of match-week 11 in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's men are on a good run of form, having scored ten goals in their last three games, but the Citizens have yet to register a win against Liverpool at home since the 2022/2023 season.

Mo Salah in action for Liverpool (L), Erling Haaland in action for Man City (R). Photo by Michael Regan, Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

Last season, Man City failed to register a single point in two games against Liverpool, losing both fixtures 2-0.

Liverpool, on the other hand, secured their first back-to-back wins since September after victories against Real Madrid and Aston Villa. The Reds have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks.

Both teams now have a chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who dropped points and set an unwanted record during their 2-2 draw against Sunderland.

Ahead of the big clash this weekend, Nimbus the King, a cat famously known for predicting football results, has predicted the outcome of the encounter. The cat's last prediction was correct.

Cat predicts Man City vs Liverpool result

Nimbus the King recently predicted Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League, a game which ended 1-0 in favour of the Reds.

The cat has now tipped the Reds to hold Man City to a draw when they face this weekend.

A video shows how the cat predicted the outcome of this weekend's encounter.

In the video, two bowls labelled with each team were presented to the cat, and there was a third bowl in the middle, which represented a 'draw'.

The cat walked straight to the bowl, having a draw to eat from it, suggesting the game would end in a stalemate.

Pep Guardiola interacts with Erling Haaland after a Premier League match. Photo by Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to the cat's prediction

The video of the cat has since garnered lots of reactions from fans.

baba.miquisonne disagrees with the cat, and according to him, "Liverpool is going to win."

okuzele also tips Liverpool to win, he said, "I believe Liverpool will win this game."

An Arsenal fan perrysignature2 supports the cat's prediction, "Amen, gunners for life."

dikteta_mless said, "I'm so sorry, but the prediction is very wrong."

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner and other key positions.

Arsenal are currently topping the log and are favoured to win the title. The Gunners have finished second in the past three seasons, behind Manchester City twice and Liverpool once.

If Arsenal avoids a late collapse as in the previous years and wins the title this season, it would be their first title since winning it unbeaten in the 2003/04 season.

Source: Legit.ng