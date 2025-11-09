Man City vs Liverpool: Mysterious Cat Who Predicted Club World Cup Results Discloses Outcome
- Man City vs Liverpool wraps up match-week 11 in the Premier League as both Premier League giants lock horns at the Etihad Stadium
- Liverpool come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins, a feat they have managed for the first time since September, while Man City hope to secure their fourth consecutive win
- A cat, famous for predicting football results, has predicted the outcome of this weekend's fixture
Man City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium in the final match of match-week 11 in the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola's men are on a good run of form, having scored ten goals in their last three games, but the Citizens have yet to register a win against Liverpool at home since the 2022/2023 season.
Last season, Man City failed to register a single point in two games against Liverpool, losing both fixtures 2-0.
Liverpool, on the other hand, secured their first back-to-back wins since September after victories against Real Madrid and Aston Villa. The Reds have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Both teams now have a chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who dropped points and set an unwanted record during their 2-2 draw against Sunderland.
Ahead of the big clash this weekend, Nimbus the King, a cat famously known for predicting football results, has predicted the outcome of the encounter. The cat's last prediction was correct.
Cat predicts Man City vs Liverpool result
Nimbus the King recently predicted Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League, a game which ended 1-0 in favour of the Reds.
The cat has now tipped the Reds to hold Man City to a draw when they face this weekend.
A video shows how the cat predicted the outcome of this weekend's encounter.
In the video, two bowls labelled with each team were presented to the cat, and there was a third bowl in the middle, which represented a 'draw'.
The cat walked straight to the bowl, having a draw to eat from it, suggesting the game would end in a stalemate.
Fans react to the cat's prediction
The video of the cat has since garnered lots of reactions from fans.
baba.miquisonne disagrees with the cat, and according to him, "Liverpool is going to win."
okuzele also tips Liverpool to win, he said, "I believe Liverpool will win this game."
An Arsenal fan perrysignature2 supports the cat's prediction, "Amen, gunners for life."
dikteta_mless said, "I'm so sorry, but the prediction is very wrong."
Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner and other key positions.
Arsenal are currently topping the log and are favoured to win the title. The Gunners have finished second in the past three seasons, behind Manchester City twice and Liverpool once.
If Arsenal avoids a late collapse as in the previous years and wins the title this season, it would be their first title since winning it unbeaten in the 2003/04 season.
Source: Legit.ng
Nomso Obiajuru (Sports Team Lead) Nomso Obiajuru is a sports journalist with over 10 years of professional experience. He currently serves as the Team Lead of the Sports Editorial Desk at Legit, where he drives content strategy, audience growth, and editorial excellence. Over the course of his career, he has worked with reputable media organizations like Legit.ng, Sports Brief, and HipTV. His work spans in-depth sports reporting, feature writing, live event coverage, and editorial leadership. Nomso obtained a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 2012. Email: nomso.obiajuru@corp.legit.ng