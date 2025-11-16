Former Super Eagles Star Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of Nigeria vs DR Congo WC Playoff Final
- A former Super Eagles star has made a bold prediction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final
- Nigeria progressed into the final after beating Gabon in the semifinal played on Thursday, November 13
- The Super Eagles are on the verge of securing a spot for the intercontinental playoffs next year
Nigeria is set to face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in today’s FIFA World Cup playoff final in Morocco.
The three-time AFCON champions thrashed the Panthers of Gabon 4-1, with a brace from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and a goal each from Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke.
The Super Eagles fought hard to secure a place in the playoffs after finishing second at the end of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last October.
Nigeria ended the campaign one point behind group leaders South Africa, who secured the automatic ticket to the Mundial with 18 points, per CAF.
DR Congo is a hard nut - Agu
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu said the match between Nigeria and DR Congo will be tough.
According to Complete Sports, the former Kayserispor star said the Leopards have been impressive from their qualifying series before they upset five-time AFCON winners, Cameroon.
He noted that many Nigerians are excited that the Super Eagles were able to make it to the playoff taking place in Morocco after a tedious qualifying series. He said:
"This is the day many of us have been waiting for, and I am thrilled that the Super Eagles made it through the final of the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs.
“I know that facing DR Congo will not be an easy game, as they also defeated a strong team like Cameroon to reach the final."
The 58-year-old believes that Nigeria would triumph over DR Congo when both teams square up at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. He said:
“However, I am very optimistic that the Super Eagles will triumph over DR Congo even though the encounter will be tough. I wish Nigeria all the best today.”
Nigeria vs DR Congo head-to-head
Both teams have met six times in all competitions, with the DR Congo having the upper hand against the three-time African champions, with three wins to two and one draw.
The Super Eagles have won four of their last five matches, with the only draw against South Africa in September, while DR Congo have also won four of their last five matches.
Nigeria has featured at six World Cups, while their opponents’ only appearance was at the 1974 tournament in West Germany, crashing out in the group stage, per Wikipedia.
