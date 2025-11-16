A former Super Eagles star has made a bold prediction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final

Nigeria progressed into the final after beating Gabon in the semifinal played on Thursday, November 13

The Super Eagles are on the verge of securing a spot for the intercontinental playoffs next year

Nigeria is set to face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in today’s FIFA World Cup playoff final in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON champions thrashed the Panthers of Gabon 4-1, with a brace from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and a goal each from Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke.

The Super Eagles fought hard to secure a place in the playoffs after finishing second at the end of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last October.

Super Eagles are aiming to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Nigeria ended the campaign one point behind group leaders South Africa, who secured the automatic ticket to the Mundial with 18 points, per CAF.

DR Congo is a hard nut - Agu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu said the match between Nigeria and DR Congo will be tough.

According to Complete Sports, the former Kayserispor star said the Leopards have been impressive from their qualifying series before they upset five-time AFCON winners, Cameroon.

He noted that many Nigerians are excited that the Super Eagles were able to make it to the playoff taking place in Morocco after a tedious qualifying series. He said:

"This is the day many of us have been waiting for, and I am thrilled that the Super Eagles made it through the final of the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

“I know that facing DR Congo will not be an easy game, as they also defeated a strong team like Cameroon to reach the final."

The 58-year-old believes that Nigeria would triumph over DR Congo when both teams square up at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. He said:

Nigeria will face DR Congo to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff in Mexico next year. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

“However, I am very optimistic that the Super Eagles will triumph over DR Congo even though the encounter will be tough. I wish Nigeria all the best today.”

Nigeria vs DR Congo head-to-head

Both teams have met six times in all competitions, with the DR Congo having the upper hand against the three-time African champions, with three wins to two and one draw.

The Super Eagles have won four of their last five matches, with the only draw against South Africa in September, while DR Congo have also won four of their last five matches.

Nigeria has featured at six World Cups, while their opponents’ only appearance was at the 1974 tournament in West Germany, crashing out in the group stage, per Wikipedia.

CAF appoints referee for Nigeria vs DR Congo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed as the centre referee for Sunday’s high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final between Nigeria and DR Congo in Rabat.

Jayed previously handled Nigeria’s Matchday 5 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in March, a game the Super Eagles won 2-0 in Kigali.

