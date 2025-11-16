Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has sent a reassuring message to Nigerians ahead of the World Cup playoff final

Nigeria will take on the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo later today, November 13

Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has explained how Eric Chelle transformed the team since his appointment

Eric Chelle will lead Nigeria as they battle DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final in Morocco.

The Super Eagles pummeled the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the first semifinal, while the Leopards of DR Congo left it late to beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 in the second semifinal match.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Both teams will slug it out in the finals at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat to decide Africa's representative at the intercontinental playoff next year in Mexico, per ESPN.

Chelle send message to Nigerians

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle believes the players are ready to win their must-win match against DR Congo.

According to NFF, the 48-year-old explained that Nigeria has been given a second chance to make it to the 2026 World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Chelle said the players will not throw away this opportunity after missing out on the automatic qualification to South Africa last month. He said:

“We would have preferred to have taken the automatic ticket but it didn’t work out. Now, we are here and we have a second chance and we do not intend to bungle it.”

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 AFCON final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong opens up on Eric Chelle

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong said coach Eric Chelle has changed the mentality of the players since joining the team in January.

In a viral post on X, the former Watford captain said the transformation of the squad is evident in their last two matches, especially against Gabon. The Al-Kholood captain said:

"There has been some consistency and progression from the start of having a new coach. He is big on intensity and aggressivity; it is something the team has improved on a lot.

"It takes some time because we are together for a week or ten days every two or three months, and in between, we have the club assignment.

"You can see in the last camps that the team has improved and there is a great understanding of what is expected from us.

"One of the key points that Chelle has been emphasising is being aggressive in the box and taking our chances.

"If you see the game against Gabon, we could have scored more goals in the first half; it is something that is going to be important for us."

CAF appoints referee for Nigeria vs DR Congo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed as the centre referee for Sunday’s high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final between Nigeria and DR Congo in Rabat.

Jayed previously handled Nigeria’s Matchday 5 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in March, a game the Super Eagles won 2-0 in Kigali.

Source: Legit.ng