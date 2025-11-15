DR Congo has released a strong statement ahead of the FIFA World Cup playoff final against Nigeria

The Leopards are aiming to reach the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974, while the Super Eagles are attempting to return to the competition after missing out on the 2022 edition

Nigeria and DR Congo meet on Sunday, November 16, in Rabat, with a 2026 Intercontinental Playoff ticket on the line

The Leopards of DR Congo have issued a confident statement ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against Nigeria's Super Eagles on Sunday, November 16.

DR Congo secured a dramatic win against Cameroon in the semi-final, thanks to a late winner from captain Chancel Mbemba.

The Lille defender, who was making his 100th appearance for his country in the game, scored from a corner in the 91st minute as DR Congo secured a place in the final.

Ahead of the final against Nigeria, DR Congo took to their official Instagram handle to declare that they would approach the match with the same mindset they had in the semi-final.

The Congolese team affirmed they have the mindset to beat Nigeria and end a 51-year wait for World Cup qualification.

DR Congo’s sole World Cup appearance came in 1974 in West Germany when the country was still known as Zaire.

DR Congo fires warning to Nigeria

Led by French coach Sébastien Desabre, DR Congo are currently fine-tuning their preparations for Sunday’s final, with players and staff in full confidence ahead of the game.

In a statement ahead of the game, the Congolese team has expressed strong belief that they have what it takes to upset Nigeria.

Ahead of the final, a statement on their Instagram reads: “We have the same mindset for Sunday, to win. We believe, and we move forward together.”

Nigeria and DR Congo eye Intercontinental Playoff

The World Cup playoff final will see two of Africa’s most passionate footballing nations battle for the continent’s sole ticket to the Intercontinental Playoffs, which will be held in March 2026.

All the teams at the Intercontinental Playoff will be fighting for the final two spots in the World Cup, scheduled to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Super Eagles are attempting to return to the global stage after missing out on the 2022 edition, while DR Congo are aiming to end a 51-year wait for World Cup qualification.

The World Cup Playoff final will be played at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, the same stadium where Nigeria thrashed Gabon 4-1.

CAF confirms rules for WC playoff final

