Eric Chelle has decried Nigeria's loss to DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs, as he lamented 'unfair' practice

The Super Eagles lost three spot-kicks during the penalty shootout, allowing the Leopards to proceed to the inter-continental playoffs

Chelle tried to explain what he saw in the DR Congo technical area during the penalty shootout, expressing frustration

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle seems to be sending a message to FIFA and CAF authorities following Nigeria's loss to DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs.

The Franco-Malian tactician disclosed that he observed something suspicious from the opposition during the intense penalty shootout in Rabat.

Nothing separated both teams in regulation time, and the situation remained the same after extra time, with spotkicks needed to decide who would go through.

Eric Chelle says DR Congo resorted to voodoo during penalty shootout against Nigeria. Harry Murphy.

It was a fight-to-finish at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Sunday night, November 16, with the Super Eagles opening the scoring in the third minute.

Impressive midfielder Raphael Onyeka's effort was deflected into the net as the three-time African champions took an early lead.

Eric Chelle's boys fluffed a number of chances in the opening exchanges, and against the run of play, they were punished by DR Congo as Mechak Elia restored parity for the Leopards in the 32nd minute.

It then went from bad to worse for Nigeria as incredible striker Victor Osimhen could not return from the half-time break due to injury.

The Leopards took charge of proceedings in the second half and looked more desperate to grab the winner, putting the Nigerians on the back foot, per Al Jazeera.

It remained goalless after 90 minutes, and the match proceeded into extra time, with tension brewing between the teams.

Noah Sadiki had bundled the ball into the net in the 110th minute, sparking wild celebrations among DRC players and fans.

However, the goal was ruled out after the match referee awarded a free kick to Nigeria, following a foul in the build-up, with VAR confirming the situation.

Super Eagles coach Chelle claimed that he suspected 'voodoo' during the penalty shootout after his players missed their first two spotkicks.

DR Congo eventually won the tie 4-3 after spot-kicks as they proceeded to the inter-continental playoff slated for March next year.

Chelle said via ESPN:

"During the penalty session, a guy from DR Congo did some voodoo. Every time, every time every time, so this is why I was a little bit nervous after him.

"I saw something like that (raising his hand, chanting something). I don't know if it's water or something."

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America is heating up, as several teams continue to fight for a place at the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Super Eagles will not play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

