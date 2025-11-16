A former Super Eagles star has sadly passed away at the age of 83, just hours before Nigeria’s must-win World Cup playoff final

The prolific striker, whose cause of death remained unknown, played for Nigeria between 1963 to 1973

He played for some of Nigeria's top-flight football clubs, including NEPA FC of Lagos and Delta Force

Former Golden Eaglets Star Dele Abubakar mourns the former star known as the "Daddy of Soccer"

Ex-Green Eagles star Lawrence Onweazu Okonji has passed away at the age of 83. The cause of his death remains unknown as of Saturday, November 15.

Okonji died just hours before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and DR Congo.

Former Super Eagles star Lawerence Onweazu Okonji is dead. Photo by: Vincent Carchietta/USSF

Who is Lawrence Onweazu Okonji?

Former defunct Sharks FC, Lawrence Onweazu Okonji was a prominent member of the Super Eagles, previously known as the Green Eagles.

According to BSN, Okonji featured in high-profile matches for the Green Eagles against European sides, including Queens Park Rangers and Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The former NEPA FC player represented Nigeria between 1963 and 1973, playing alongside celebrated stars such as Joseph Erico, Peter Anieke, Paul Hamilton, and Sebastian Brodricks.

One of Okonji’s standout moments was his final goal at the historic Lagos City Stadium, now the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, in a symbolic farewell match before the facility was closed for renovation in 1973.

The Ebonyi-born footballer also represented Lagos State at the 1973 National Sports Festival.

Okonji’s transition into coaching

After a successful playing career, Okonji moved into coaching, taking charge of NEPA FC, Guinness FC, Lagos Academicals, and Delta Force.

A graduate of the University of Physical Education in Budapest, he also managed Requins de l’Atlantique FC of the Benin Republic.

Okonji, who worked with the defunct NEPA, retired as a Principal Executive Officer in the Personnel Department in 1989.

The former Green Eagles star was honoured with a Chieftaincy title in his hometown of Ibusa, Delta State, in recognition of his contributions to football and youth development.

Okonji remained a strong supporter of grassroots football and mentored future stars such as Adokiye Amiesimaka, Alloy Agu, and Waidi Akanni, per Radio Nigeria.

Meanwhile, former Golden Eaglets player Dele Abubakar has described the death of Lawrence Okonji as a monumental loss to the football community.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Abubakar said Okonji was part of those who inspired him to become a football player. He said:

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Pa Lawrence Okonji because he is one of those who inspired the previous generations. His death is more painful because I also lost my mother and buried her a few days ago.

"It is my desire that late Okonji gets the necessary recognition from the Nigeria Football Federation".

