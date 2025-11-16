Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has shared some winning tips with Nigeria ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoff final

The Super Eagles humbled Gabon 4-1 in the playoff semifinal to secure a place in the final against DR Congo

Nigeria also edged out the Cheetahs during the World Cup qualifiers, finishing second in Group C

Gernot Rohr has shown concerns about the Super Eagles ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against DR Congo later today, November 16.

Nigeria are edging closer to actualising their World Cup dreams after missing out of the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The three-time AFCON winners humiliated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 after extra time on Thursday, November 13. Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke, and Victor Osimhen (brace) registered their names on the scoresheet for Nigeria, while Mario Lemina scored Gabon's only goal, per BBC.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scores two goals against Gabon during the 2026 World Cup playoff.

Meanwhile, the Leopards of DR Congo beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 courtesy of a 90+1 minute goal from Lille defender Chancel Mbemba.

Rohr sends warning to Nigeria

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has issued a warning to Nigeria to be wary of the threat posed by DR Congo.

According to The Nation, the former Super Eagles coach believes Nigeria can secure a vital win against the Central African side but must remain cautious.

Rohr noted that DR Congo have a strong team and are particularly dangerous on set pieces, a quality that was evident in their match against Cameroon. The German coach said:

"Nigeria are the favourite to win the game against DR Congo but they must remain careful and on alert. The Leopards have a very physical side and very dangerous from set pieces, as they shown against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon with their 1-0 win.

The 72-year-old recalled that he predicted countries that would make it to the final of the playoff, insisting that Nigeria have the upperhand.

Gernot Rohr during the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers match between Benin and Nigeria at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan.

He said the Super Eagles currently boast of a technically balanced and sound team capable of beating any country. Rohr said:

"The match would be a very exciting and entertaining one but I think Nigeria will go through because they have better qualities collectively .”

“But we would see if my prediction that Nigeria would win will come through just as I ‘d predicted both teams to win the Play-Offs’ semi-finals.”

Meanwhile, Gernot Rohr was on the verge of creating history with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Benin Republic briefly topped the CAF qualification group C following FIFA’s sanction against South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, but they threw away their chances on the final day of the qualifiers after losing 4-0 to Nigeria, per TNT Sports.

