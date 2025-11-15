The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has published a statement ahead of the World Cup playoff final in Rabat on Sunday

The Nigeria Football Federation has published a statement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final in Rabat, Morocco, on November 16.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria move closer to actualising their World Cup dream when they face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Victor Osimhen and Stanley Nwabali after Nigeria's 4-1 win over Gabon. Photo from caf_online.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 after extra time on November 13, while DR Congo beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0.

The final match between Nigeria and DR Congo will decide Africa’s representative for the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026.

The match will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, the same stadium where Nigeria humiliated Gabon.

CAF describes the match as an intriguing clash of styles: Nigeria’s direct speed and penalty-box punch against Congo’s organisation with timely set-piece threat.

NFF releases statement ahead of WC playoff

The Nigeria Football Federation has published a statement confirming the details of the World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and DR Congo.

NFF boasts of the attacking prowess at the hands of Eric Chelle, which includes talisman Victor Osimhen and reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman.

The Super Eagles team combines a blend of experience with young energy, including defender Benjamin Fredrick and striker Akor Adams, both of whom have stepped up in recent games.

Head coach Eric Chelle, who was worried about the absence of suspended vice captain Wilfred Ndidi, can now breathe a sigh of relief at the latest development.

CAF confirmed that the midfielder is eligible for the match, as every player arrives at the playoffs with a clean slate, as yellow cards from the group stage don't count.

CAF confirms Wilfred Ndidi is eligible to face DR Congo despite yellow card against DR Congo. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

However, Chelle will be worried about Ndidi, Osimhen and Frank Onyeka, as they will miss the intercontinental playoff in case Nigeria progresses if they receive yellow cards against DR Congo.

NFF noted captain Chancel Mbemba, CAF Best nominee Fiston Mayele, and Real Betis star Cedric Bakambu among the players of concern in the Congolese squad.

South America's Bolivia and Oceania's New Caledonia already have a spot in the intercontinental playoffs, while Iraq, Jamaica and Panama are hopeful.

As it stands, Nigeria and Panama are the highest-ranked teams and will play one match each, while others will start in the semi-final in Guadalajara and Monterey.

CAF sent message to Nigeria and DR Congo

