The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the World Cup playoff final

Nigeria thrashed the Panthers of Gabon 4-1, while DR Congo defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen will be under the spotlight alongside other key players for the Nigerian national team

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up to face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the African tourney for the World Cup playoff.

Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final, while their opponents, DR Congo, defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 in the other match.

Super Eagles set for crucial World Cup playoff final against DR Congo. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF confirmed that the match will take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 8 p.m. Nigerian time.

Nigeria has a full squad of all invited 24 players available for Eric Chelle to choose from, but the spotlight will be on some players to deliver the results.

Legit.ng looks at four Super Eagles stars to watch out for against DR Congo.

4 Super Eagles stars to watch out for

1. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen, of course, the biggest spotlight will be on the Galatasaray forward as he is the Super Eagles' main man. He has five goals in the last two matches for Nigeria as they continue their push for the World Cup ticket.

The NFF acknowledged the Galatasaray forward as one of the best in the world, and fans hope that his poor misses in front of goal against Gabon do not happen against DR Congo, as there may be no chance for redemption.

2. Wilfred Ndidi

There were concerns about Wilfred Ndidi’s status for the match against DR Congo until CAF cleared up the confusion by confirming he is eligible to play, as yellow cards from the group stage do not roll over.

Nigerians will expect a similar level of top performance against DR Congo as he produced against Gabon. He is expected to continue captaining the side while William Troost-Ekong is on the bench.

3. Akor Adams

Eric Chelle called up Akor Adams as a replacement for the injured Cyriel Dessers ahead of the Lesotho clash over the in-form Paul Onuachu, and after three matches, neither Dessers nor Onuachu will come close to the team if Adams stays fit.

Akor Adams after scoring his first goal for Nigeria against Lesotho. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Sevilla forward scored the winning goal against Lesotho and the opener against Gabon. He has formed a good strike partnership with Osimhen, which has helped the flexibility in the Super Eagles' frontline.

4. Benjamin Fredrick

Fredrick, like Adams, is a young player who has taken his opportunities in the national team with both hands and cemented their spot, displacing senior players with ease.

The NPFL product has never put a foot wrong since his debut against Jamaica in June, and his versatility has helped Chelle deal with suspensions without much gap in defence.

