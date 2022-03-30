Nigeria lost to rival Ghana in the world cup qualifiers in Abuja on Tuesday, and Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba believes it may have been a blessing in disguise

Uchemba called attention to the sad situation of things in the country, especially the attack on a train in Kaduna, which happened a few hours before the match

The actor added that some people see the sad events in the country as a normal thing as he said Nigerians need to channel their anger on pressing issues

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has reacted to the Super Eagles' defeat to the Black Stars of Ghana, which saw the former lose a place to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Uchemba stressed that the defeat may have been a good thing as it would help Nigerians focus their attention on the pressing issues in the country.

Williams Uchemba calls attention to worrying situations in Nigeria. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, close to 1000 people are unaccounted for in the country, and some people are acting like it is normal

He wrote:

"If takes losing a match to get us upset and know that we are in a hell hole, so be it."

Uchemba also called out heads of state who are yet to release any statement on the issues in the country.

See his post below:

Nigerians agree with Uchemba

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the actor's post, see them below:

splashofcoloursmua:

"Our leaders are extremely shameless...lifes are lost everyday, yet none of them had address any issues, na condolences visit dem sabi do#awonwerey."

erixemajemite:

"There is no #IstandwithNaija... But we can stand with Ukraine and others. Smh."

richarddagr8:

"Bitter truth....that world cup is least of our problems right now we v got bigger issues and naija is drifting apart."

pathfinderautoz:

"I swear nothing is being said or done… I don’t know what you want to use cup for wey the country Dey upside down."

Buhari told to sack NFF after Nigeria's defeat to Ghana

As a dyed-in-the-wool lover of football, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu reacted to the Super Eagles' painful defeat in their return leg match with the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday, March 29.

Via Facebook on Tuesday, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suggested that it was time for the federal government to consider overhauling the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

According to Kalu, Nigerians have exercised patience with the NFF's incompetence for the past five years.

