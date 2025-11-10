Fulham star Alex Iwobi recently shared a video showing the view outside his room ahead of the World Cup playoffs

A few hours later, the Super Eagles midfielder posted another clip, giving more details about the Rive Hotel where the team is lodged

A viral video of former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh discussing the behaviour of players in camp has also resurfaced online

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has previously raised an alarm about the conduct of the current players while on national duties.

Super Eagles camp opened in Morocco on Sunday, with the members of Eric Chelle's crew arriving on the first day alongside some players.

Alex Iwobi during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Rwanda at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Photo by: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto.

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi shared a post on social media on Monday morning, November 10, showing the view outside his room, which was an old North African building in Rabat, Morocco.

The video got many Nigerians talking about the state of the hotel, while slamming the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Fulham midfielder has released another video clarifying that he had no malicious intent for the first video and was just sharing what he was seeing.

Sunday Oliseh slams Super Eagles players

AFCON winner Sunday Oliseh has weighed in on the behaviour of Super Eagles players whenever they are called for national assignment.

In aviral video on X, Oliseh criticised the growing culture of players filming camp activities for social media instead of focusing on national duty. He said:

“I don’t blame these players too much if the structure is not there to say this is how you behave. It’s like one day, Nigeria were playing the World Cup qualifiers and I was responding to messages on X with my personal account, and I saw a flash from a Nigerian player in camp in Uyo who had filmed his room and was showing it on social media.”

Technical Study Group member Sunday Oliseh speaks during the Technical Study Group Media Briefing at MMC in Doha, Qatar. Photo by: Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA.

The former Borussia Dortmund star said such behaviour shows a lack of focus and discipline before important matches.

“The player showed the outside of the hotel, and they were supposed to play their World Cup qualifier the next day. If na me be the coach, I don decamp you that day. As I see that thing, I come your room and pick up your bag because your head is not in that game.”

The former captain stressed that representing Nigeria comes with great responsibility, urging players to put the nation above personal interests.

“We are serving 220 million people, na social media you dey worry you. “Pick up your bag and go home. If we like, make we draw or lose, but I dey sure say for Super Eagles, I get your replacement because I don invite two or three good players for each position; you just did someone a favour,” he said.

Oliseh concluded by warning that such acts of indiscipline would never be tolerated at club level. He said:

“Those kinds of things you don’t dare do in your club, why you try am for Super Eagles."

14 players have arrived in camp after African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman and the suspended Semi Ajayi landed, per NFF.

Nigeria qualified for the play-off after thrashing Benin 4-0 on the final matchday of the CAF qualifying series group stage despite a poor start to the campaign, per ESPN.

NFF releases statement on viral hotel video

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has published a statement in response to Alex Iwobi’s video early today, which went viral on multiple social media platforms.

NFF earned a lot of criticism from Nigerians over the scenery close to where the players were camped ahead of a crucial World Cup playoff match.

