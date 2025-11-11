Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma is feeling confident despite facing favourites Nigeria in the World Cup playoff

Gabon scored 13 goals in their last five matches, showing a free-scoring threat to the Super Eagles ahead of Thursday’s clash

Mouyouma believes the playoff is a perfect test for the Panthers ahead of AFCON 2025 in Morocco

Thierry Mouyouma has revealed Gabon’s mindset ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The Panthers finished just one point behind group leaders Ivory Coast in the African qualifiers, amassing 25 points from a possible 30, proving they have the quality to trouble the Super Eagles.

Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma has declared the Panthers are not afraid of the Super Eagles ahead of their World Cup playoff on Thursday, November 13. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

Mouyouma emphasised that Gabon have nothing to fear against a star-studded Super Eagles side.

“Nigeria will have more pressure, which makes sense. But if we respect this team for everything they represent, we don’t fear it,” he said in an interview with Afrik Foot.

Mouyouma described Gabon’s outsider status as an advantage, highlighting that the players are motivated and focused on the challenge ahead.

Mouyouma reveals Gabon’s secret weapon

Gabon’s attack has been lethal in recent games, netting 13 goals in their last five matches, making them a dangerous opponent despite being underdogs.

Mouyouma pointed out that while Victor Osimhen represents a major threat for Nigeria, his side is prepared to meet that challenge with a disciplined yet aggressive approach.

“The playoffs are a long journey. We knew it, but these games will advance the team and the technical staff,” Mouyouma added.

The Gabon head coach believes that taking on Nigeria is not only a step toward World Cup qualification but also a crucial test for the Panthers as they prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Building on a strong qualifying campaign

Gabon’s excellent run in the qualifiers gives the team confidence heading into the World Cup playoffs against Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles.

Nigeria has been ranked as favourites ahead of their must-win World Cup playoff clash versus Gabon. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Mouyouma says the victories against teams like Kenya, Burundi, and The Gambia are evidence of Gabon’s growing strength and resilience, even on the road.

“I think we can be proud of our first round. Beating Kenya, Burundi, and the Gambia, especially away from home, is not insignificant.”

Mouyouma acknowledged that a closer result against the Ivory Coast could have boosted their chances further, but the overall campaign sets a strong foundation.

With a mix of strategic planning and attacking firepower, Gabon heads into the clash against Nigeria ready to upset the odds.

As seen on CAF's official website, the Super Eagles will face a stern test at the Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan on Thursday, as both teams vie for a chance to continue their journey toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winner of the encounter will face either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final of the CAF playoffs, and whoever emerges victorious will qualify for the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next year.

Super Eagles refuse to train

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles players and staff have boycotted training in protest of unpaid allowances ahead of a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Multiple reports in the media claimed that the Nigeria Football Federation owes the players bonuses for many months heading into the Gabon clash.

Source: Legit.ng