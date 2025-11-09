Okocha believes the Super Eagles can still qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite early setbacks in the qualifiers

The Nigerian legend has urged faith in the team’s fighting spirit and recent improvement under Eric Chelle

Nigeria will face Gabon in the play-off semi-final as the Super Eagles chase a return to the FIFA World Cup

Nigerian football legend Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha has expressed unwavering faith in the Super Eagles’ ability to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite a rocky start to their qualifying campaign, the three-time World Cup veteran believes that all hope is far from lost.

The Super Eagles have been ranked as favourites heading into the World Cup playoffs in Morocco. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles found themselves in danger of missing out after a string of disappointing results early in the qualifiers.

Three consecutive draws and a painful defeat to Benin Republic left them languishing in the group standings, finishing second behind South Africa with 17 points, as seen on FIFA's official website.

However, a late surge under coach Eric Chelle, capped by a crucial goal from Brentford’s Frank Onyeka, secured Nigeria a play-off spot and revived national optimism.

Okocha says Nigeria can play World Cup

Speaking on The Exchange with Femi Soneye, Okocha admitted that the Super Eagles had made their journey harder than necessary but stressed that their destiny remains within their grasp.

“Once there is a glimmer of hope, of course I will believe. Sometimes you have to do it the hard way. We put ourselves in this situation, and we are the only ones who can bring ourselves out of it.”

Known for his charisma on and off the pitch, Okocha emphasised that belief is the foundation of every comeback story.

Jay Jay Okocha backs the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

Source: Getty Images

The former PSG and Fenerbahce midfielder reminded fans that football often rewards persistence and unity, urging Nigerians not to give up on the team.

“The players feel it the most. It’s their job, and they know how disappointed the fans would be if they don’t make it. That pressure can be positive if they channel it the right way.”

Under Eric Chelle’s leadership, the Super Eagles seem to be rediscovering their form.

Nigeria got 14 points from their final six matches, a turnaround that has restored confidence among supporters.

Okocha pointed out that recent performances, especially against Benin Republic, show a renewed hunger and commitment to correcting past mistakes.

Nigeria now faces a critical test in the 2026 World Cup African play-offs.

The Super Eagles will play Gabon in the semi-final at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat, Morocco.

A victory would set up a final clash against either DR Congo or Cameroon for a place in the intercontinental play-offs, and ultimately, a ticket to North America.

