Gabon coach Thierry Mouyouma says Nigeria’s status as favourites means nothing ahead of their playoff meeting

Eric Chelle has released a star-studded 24-man Super Eagles squad featuring Osimhen, Iwobi, and Lookman

Gabon and Nigeria will face off on November 13 in Rabat, Morocco, for a spot in the next playoff stage

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has fired an early warning to the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff showdown.

Speaking during a press conference in Libreville, Mouyouma said that in modern football, the idea that the strongest team always wins no longer applies.

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has aimed a dig at the Super Eagles squad, saying the best teams don't always win. Photo by Issouf Sanogo

“The Nigeria we are facing was a top team in the group, and in the end, they did not qualify because they were not first in the group,” he stated pointedly.

“What used to be said that the strongest always win doesn’t exist today. When you look at Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, and Gabon, the top could easily be Gabon.”

Mouyouma’s comments have sparked reactions among Nigerians, with some taking them as a psychological jab aimed at unsettling Eric Chelle’s squad ahead of the decisive clash in Morocco.

Super Eagles announce strong 24-man squad

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has released a strong 24-man list featuring a blend of experience and youth for the must-win playoff.

The Super Eagles are bidding to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. Photo by Phill Magakoe

According to Daily Sports, the list includes familiar names such as Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi, while goalkeeper Maduka Okoye returns after a two-month suspension for betting violations.

In defence, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Bright Osayi-Samuel headline a backline built for stability, while Oluwasemilogo Ajayi makes the cut despite being suspended for the opening match due to accumulated yellow cards.

Chelle also handed call-ups to emerging stars like Benjamin Fredericks and Tolu Arokodare, showing his intent to refresh the squad without losing balance.

Nigeria will be banking on Osimhen’s attacking firepower and Iwobi’s creativity in midfield to overcome a confident Gabonese side.

Clash set for Rabat in must-win playoff

Nigeria and Gabon will face off in the first semi-final of the African playoff tournament on November 13 at the Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, as seen on CAF's official website.

Later that same day, Cameroon will square off against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second semi-final.

Only the winners from each tie will advance to the final, scheduled three days later, to decide Africa’s representative in the intercontinental playoff round.

For Nigeria, this match represents a crucial opportunity to return to the world stage after missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But with Gabon’s coach making it clear that his team fears no one, the Super Eagles will need to prove that reputation and quality still count when it matters most.

