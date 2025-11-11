Victor Osimhen has yet to report to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the crucial World Cup playoff clash versus Gabon

21 out of 24 invited players have already arrived in Morocco, with key stars like Iwobi, Bassey, and Ndidi present

Osimhen’s absence has fueled concerns among fans as he is expected to lead Nigeria’s attack in the playoff

Nigeria fans are on edge as Victor Osimhen has yet to join the Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoff against Gabon.

With just two days to go before the must-win clash on Thursday, November 13, supporters are anxiously watching for updates from the teams’ camp in Morocco.

Out of the 24-man squad called up by head coach Eric Chelle, 21 players have already reported to camp, as seen on the Super Eagles' official X handle.

Stars like Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and Wilfred Ndidi have all arrived and begun preparations.

However, Osimhen, along with Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and one other player, is yet to touch down in Rabat, raising concerns about the team’s final preparations for the CAF playoffs.

Osimhen’s form could be crucial

Osimhen has been in scintillating form this season, scoring nine goals across competitions and currently topping the UEFA Champions League scoring charts with six goals, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old forward’s importance to the Super Eagles cannot be overstated, having delivered a hat-trick against Benin Republic in Nigeria’s final qualifier to secure a 4-0 win and a playoff spot.

That remarkable performance ensured Nigeria finished as one of the four best runners-up, alongside DR Congo, Cameroon, and Gabon.

The stakes are high as the CAF playoff winner will advance to the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico, with two teams ultimately qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as seen on CAF's official website.

How fans are reacting to Osimhen’s absence

Fans are rightly anxious, knowing that Osimhen’s presence could make the difference in what promises to be a tense and tightly contested encounter.

His ability to change a game singlehandedly means Nigeria will rely heavily on his leadership and finishing prowess in Morocco.

One fan posted:

“Waiting dey happen we never see Osimhen 🙄😔😔 Abi him don enter wrong flight 😉😉 please someone should check on that man for me very important 🙏🏿🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️.”

Another fan tweeted:

“Don't drop the next list if victor isn't there.”

Another fan was worried about Osimhen’s whereabouts:

“Osi-baba with the kain speed whey you carry comot after Sunday match, even if nah canoe you carry you suppose don enter. Abi you don go hide for Olusosun again?”

Super Eagles ready for Gabon clash

Despite Osimhen’s delay, the Super Eagles camp is in full preparation mode in Rabat, Morocco.

Tactical sessions and fitness routines are underway, focusing on countering Gabon’s strengths while maximising Nigeria’s attacking firepower.

Thursday’s semi-final will be a high-pressure encounter as the winner will face either Cameroon or DR Congo in the CAF playoff final on November 16.

Victory there guarantees a spot in the Intercontinental playoffs, bringing Nigeria one step closer to a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CAF announces rules for World Cup playoffs

In another development, Legit.ng reported that with just three days left before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off between Nigeria and Gabon, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released updated match regulations.

The announcement clarifies how the single-leg encounter will be decided and what procedures will govern one of Africa’s most anticipated qualifiers.

