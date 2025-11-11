Chelsea has renewed interest in signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen despite Galatasaray’s €150 million valuation

Osimhen has scored nine goals in 12 matches this season, including six in the Champions League

The Super Eagles striker recently led Nigeria to the World Cup playoffs with a hat-trick against Benin Republic

Chelsea have reportedly renewed their interest in Victor Osimhen amid growing attention from top European clubs for the Super Eagles striker.

The Blues are one of three English Premier League giants reportedly keen on signing the 26-year-old ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Chelsea first explored a move during the summer of 2024 while Osimhen was still at Napoli, but a modest wage offer, reportedly around €4 million guaranteed plus €4 million in add-ons, failed to convince the Nigerian forward.

Osimhen subsequently joined Galatasaray on loan, with the Turkish giants completing a permanent deal last summer worth €75 million, making him the club’s record signing.

The Nigerian forward’s guaranteed salary of €21 million per season over four years reflects his rising profile in Europe.

Despite his recent permanent transfer to Galatasaray, Chelsea’s renewed interest indicates the Blues see Osimhen as a solution to their ongoing striking concerns.

Osimhen’s exceptional form attracts top clubs

Osimhen has maintained a superb form for both club and country, scoring crucial goals that have kept Galatasaray competitive in the Champions League while also delivering for Nigeria.

The 26-year-old forward’s hat-trick against Benin Republic secured the Super Eagles a spot in the World Cup playoffs, underlining his value on the international stage.

This season alone, Osimhen has scored nine goals in 12 matches, including six in Europe’s elite competition, the UEFA Champions League.

Major clubs such as Barcelona and now, Chelsea have reportedly re-entered the race to sign Osimhen due to his red-hot form for Galatasaray this season.

According to Turkiye Today, the Blues are especially motivated to sign the 2023 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner due to their squad gaps and the underwhelming impact of summer signings like Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Buying Osimhen won’t come cheap

While Chelsea’s interest is clear, Galatasaray are unlikely to sell Osimhen easily next summer.

Reports from Football Transfers suggest the Turkish champions have placed a €150 million valuation on the Nigerian forward, a price intended to deter Europe’s top clubs from making an approach.

Osimhen is under contract with Galatasaray until 2029, and the absence of a release clause adds another layer of complexity to any potential move.

Nevertheless, sources claim the Turkish giants would not block a transfer outright if a club meets their valuation of the 26-year-old forward.

Chelsea’s interest may be driven by concerns over their current striking options, but the combination of Osimhen’s wage demands and Galatasaray’s huge asking price means negotiations will be far from straightforward.

