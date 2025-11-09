English Premier League defending champion Liverpool is leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray

Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Super Eagles striker

Osimhen continues to shine in Turkey, topping UEFA Champions League scoring charts with six goals this season

The race to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has intensified, with Liverpool reportedly taking the lead ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona.

The 26-year-old forward has been in scintillating form for Galatasaray, catching the attention of top European clubs.

Victor Osimhen is a top transfer target for Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Photo by Anadolu

Osimhen, currently the UEFA Champions League top scorer with six goals, including a midweek hat-trick against Ajax, will lead the Super Eagles in their World Cup play-off clash against Gabon on Thursday, November 13.

The 26-year-old forward’s performances in Turkey and across Europe have cemented his reputation as one of the continent’s most lethal forwards.

Sources in Europe confirm that Liverpool have made Osimhen their number one attacking target for the 2026 season, viewing the Nigerian striker as a top signing capable of adding firepower to their attack.

According to Fanatik, Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on landing the Nigerian forward in the summer.

Osimhen’s rise from Napoli to Galatasaray

Osimhen first made waves at Napoli, where he was instrumental in leading the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

During his time in Italy, he scored 76 goals in 133 appearances, quickly establishing himself as one of Europe’s most feared forwards.

Victor Osimhen has nine goals in 11 appearances for Galatasaray this 2025/26 season as of November 8. Photo by Anadolu

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan in the summer of 2024 before making the move permanent last July.

In his first season in Turkey, the Super Eagles forward scored an incredible 37 goals in 41 matches, and this season, he has already netted nine times in 11 outings, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Osimhen’s ability to find the back of the net consistently, combined with his pace and intelligent movement, makes him a prime target for Europe’s elite.

Despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer, Osimhen opted to stay at Galatasaray after reportedly receiving a lucrative offer from the club.

Chelsea also pursued him before the season began, but negotiations did not materialise into a move.

Premier League and Europe’s transfer chase

Liverpool now appears to be leading the charge, hoping to secure Osimhen’s signature and bolster their attacking options.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain remain in contention, with all clubs reportedly monitoring the striker’s form and considering potential bids in the summer.

The Super Eagles forward’s continued dominance in both domestic and European competitions ensures that any transfer saga will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike.

Osimhen’s decision in the coming months could reshape the attacking dynamics of whichever club successfully lands him.

His exploits with Galatasaray and the Super Eagles have elevated him into the upper echelons of global football, and the upcoming transfer window promises to deliver one of the most exciting storylines of 2025.

