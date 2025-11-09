PSG are ready to splash €150 million on Victor Osimhen as Luis Enrique identifies the forward as his top transfer target for next season

Galatasaray insists they will not consider offers below €100 million for the Super Eagles forward in the summer

Osimhen has scored nine goals in 11 games this season, including a Champions League hat-trick against Ajax

Reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, with reports indicating a monumental €150 million offer to Galatasaray.

The Turkish champions, however, remain adamant that their star man is not for sale, at least not cheaply.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, PSG have made Osimhen their primary transfer target ahead of the summer window.

The Paris club is said to be searching for a proven goalscorer who can transform their attack, with manager Luis Enrique reportedly insisting on a world-class striker capable of turning possession into goals.

Galatasaray, who signed Osimhen from Chelsea for a record €75 million just months ago, have now placed a staggering €150 million valuation on the 26-year-old Nigerian forward, a price that could make him one of the most expensive players in football history.

Galatasaray stand their ground

Despite PSG’s intent and deep pockets, Galatasaray’s hierarchy is standing firm.

Club president Dursun Ozbek has reportedly communicated that no negotiations will begin below €100 million, emphasising the Turkish club’s determination to retain their talisman.

Osimhen’s contract, which runs until June 2029, does not contain a release clause, giving Galatasaray full control over any potential transfer.

The Turkish champions view Osimhen as the key to their European ambitions and are reluctant to lose him just as he is hitting peak form.

Since joining the club, Osimhen has delivered on every front. With nine goals in 11 appearances this season, including six in the Champions League, the Nigerian has become indispensable to Okan Buruk’s side.

His recent hat-trick against Ajax cemented Osimhen’s status as one of Europe’s most in-form forwards and made him the Nigerian with the most goals in UEFA competitions, surpassing Obafemi Martins.

PSG’s search for a true striker

Luis Enrique’s PSG have struggled to find a consistent finisher since Kylian Mbappe’s transfer to Real Madrid two summers ago.

While Goncalo Ramos and Ousmane Dembele have featured up front, neither has established himself as the focal point of the Paris attack.

Osimhen’s arrival could change that dynamic as the former Napoli striker’s speed and finishing make him one of the most complete forwards in world football.

According to Sports Mole, Enrique reportedly believes that the Nigerian could be the missing piece in PSG’s Champions League dominance, even if it means tweaking his preferred system.

A move to Paris would also mark a reunion for Osimhen with former Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with whom he forged a deadly partnership during Napoli’s 2022/23 Scudetto-winning campaign.

