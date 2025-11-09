Galatasaray plan to sign two more Super Eagles stars after Victor Osimhen’s success in Turkey

Nigerian stars Raphael Onyedika and Ademola Lookman are top of the Turkish giants’ winter transfer shortlist

The Turkish champions see Nigerian players as key to sustaining their dominance in Europe and the Super Lig

Galatasaray are reportedly preparing another bold move in the transfer market, targeting two more Super Eagles players following the success of Victor Osimhen in Istanbul.

The Turkish champions believe that their growing connection with Nigerian talent has become a winning formula both domestically and in Europe.

Victor Osimhen's success in Turkey has inspired Galatasaray to pursue more Super Eagles players. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s arrival has transformed Galatasaray’s season, and his goals have made him a cult figure in Istanbul and a symbol of their resurgence.

The 26-year-old forward’s record-breaking run in Europe, where he has scored six goals, combined with his relentless energy, has convinced the club’s management that more Nigerian players could further strengthen Galatasaray’s team.

A club source told Turkish media that Galatasaray is very impressed by the mentality and hunger of Nigerian players, adding that their impact has been undeniable on and off the pitch.

Onyedika on Galatasaray’s radar

Among Galatasaray’s prime targets is Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika, a player who has steadily grown into one of Europe’s most complete young midfielders.

According to Fotmob, the 23-year-old midfielder is valued at around €20 million and admired for his tactical intelligence and versatility.

Capable of operating as a deep-lying playmaker or as a driving box-to-box midfielder, Onyedika fits perfectly into Okan Buruk’s dynamic system.

His ability to control tempo and recover possession quickly has made him a top priority for the winter window.

Reports in Turkey suggest that Galatasaray’s scouting team has been following Onyedika closely since last season and they believe his calm presence and high work rate could balance the creativity and aggression of the current midfield setup.

Lookman could move to Turkey

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman is another Super Eagles star on Galatasaray’s radar.

Ademola Lookman is one of two Super Eagles players currently being targeted by Galatasaray for a winter transfer. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old has reportedly grown unsettled under coach Ivan Juric at the Bergamo club, and Galatasaray sees him as the perfect attacking reinforcement ahead of a busy second half of the season.

Valued at around €40 million as seen on Transfermarkt, Lookman’s creativity and eye for goal could form a devastating partnership with Osimhen.

His direct runs and ability to operate across the frontline make him a versatile addition to Buruk’s system.

After a dominant 3-0 Champions League win over Ajax and a four-point lead over Fenerbahce in the Super Lig, Galatasaray’s management is keen to maintain momentum.

With UEFA rules allowing them to register three new players by February if they remain in the top 24 coefficient ranking, Galatasaray plans to bring in a defender, a midfielder, and a forward.

PSG offer mega price to buy Osimhen

In another development, Legit.ng reported that reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, with reports indicating a monumental €150 million offer to Galatasaray.

The Turkish champions, however, remain adamant that their star man is not for sale, at least not cheaply.

