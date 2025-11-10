Alex Iwobi showed off the view from inside the Super Eagles' team hotel in Rabat ahead of the World Cup play-off

Super Eagles' camp opened on Sunday with nine players already in camp, including captain William Troost-Ekong

Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on November 13, 2025

Alex Iwobi has published a video on social media showing the view outside of the Super Eagles' team hotel in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the World Cup play-off.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Panthers of Gabon in a crucial playoff on November 13, 2025, to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup dreams alive.

Alex Iwobi in action for Fulham against Everton before linking up with the Super Eagles. Photo by Carl Recine.

Nigeria qualified for the play-off after thrashing Benin 4-0 on the final matchday of the CAF qualifying series group stage despite a poor start to the campaign.

As noted by FIFA, the Super Eagles drew Gabon based on FIFA rankings. Nigeria, ranked 41st, was designated team one and will face Gabon, ranked 77th and designated as team four.

The second semi-final is between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic, which are ranked 54th and 60th and are designated as teams two and three, respectively.

Cameroon and DR Congo will play first at El Barid Stadium at 5 pm, Nigeria and Gabon will face off later at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium at 8 pm.

The winners of the two matches will face off in the final on November 16 at 8 pm at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, and the winner will qualify for the intercontinental playoffs.

If Nigeria reaches the inter-continental play-offs scheduled for Mexico in March 2026, it will play only one match, as it is the highest-ranked prospective team.

Iwobi shows view of hotel in Morocco

According to the NFF, Super Eagles camp opened in Morocco on Sunday, with the members of Eric Chelle's crew arriving on the first day alongside some players.

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, Simon Moses, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and Samuel Chukwueze were the early arrivals.

Captain William Troost-Ekong and young defender Benjamin Fredericks joined the team in the evening, while the other 15 were expected on Monday.

Super Eagles players are in camp in Morocco ahead of playoff against Gabon. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

As seen in a video circulating on X, Iwobi shared the poor view of the team's hotel from inside his room, which has got Nigerians talking on social media

@itsmrkemji wrote:

“A Football match isnt just about the 90 mins on the pitch. Things like transportation to games and accommodation also matters a lot but the NFF don't care. I know for a fact that Morocco has better to offer at very affordable rates.”

@IghoTony wrote:

“Curious: the @thenff inspected this hotel & agreed that the players should stay there?”

@aj_crouch wrote:

“I love that facial expression, no talk o just show the situation of things. Them carry them go makoko of Morocco.”

