CAF has introduced new tiebreaker rules for the Nigeria vs Gabon World Cup playoff, including extra time and penalties

The African football body confirmed that VAR technology will be used in all three playoff matches in Morocco

The winner between Nigeria and Gabon will face Cameroon or DR Congo for a spot in the intercontinental playoff

With just three days left before the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Gabon, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released updated match regulations.

The announcement clarifies how the single-leg encounter will be decided and what procedures will govern one of Africa’s most anticipated qualifiers.

The playoff clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Panthers of Gabon will take place on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in Rabat, Morocco.

CAF confirmed that the match will be a single-leg knockout tie, meaning there will be no return leg.

The winner progresses to face either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final on November 16, with one intercontinental playoff spot up for grabs.

According to the new regulations as seen on CAF's official website, if the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, there will be two 15-minute periods of extra time.

Should the scores remain level, the outcome will be decided by a penalty shootout.

CAF states that this procedure aligns with FIFA’s international competition standards, ensuring a fair and decisive resolution.

The African football body also confirmed that each team will be allowed five substitutions during regular time, with an additional substitution permitted if the game extends into extra time.

This aims to maintain the balance between squad rotation and player fatigue management.

VAR to play key role in crucial playoffs

For the first time in the African World Cup playoff format, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be fully operational throughout the tournament, Africa Top Sports reports.

CAF explained that VAR will assist referees in making accurate decisions on critical incidents, including goals, penalty calls, red cards, and cases of mistaken identity.

This move comes as part of CAF’s wider efforts to ensure transparency and consistency in major matches.

With millions of fans watching and cheering their national team to pick the World Cup ticket, CAF aims to minimise officiating errors that could influence results.

The implementation of VAR also signals CAF’s commitment to modernisation, aligning African football with global standards set by FIFA and UEFA.

Super Eagles and Gabon set for playoffs

The upcoming match between Nigeria and Gabon carries enormous weight for both countries.

The Super Eagles, led by head coach Eric Chelle, are looking to bounce back after an inconsistent qualification series.

Nigeria’s resurgence in the final rounds has rekindled hope among fans eager to see the three-time African champions return to the World Cup after missing the 2022 edition.

The mini-tournament, which runs from November 13 to 16, will determine Africa’s representative for the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff Tournament in March 2026.

