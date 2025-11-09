The Super Eagles camp has opened in Rabat, Morocco, ahead of the 2026 World Cup play-offs later this month

Key players, including Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Samuel Chukwueze, have already arrived at the team’s camp

Nigeria faces Gabon in the semi-final, with the winner taking on Cameroon or DR Congo

The Super Eagles have officially opened camp in Rabat, Morocco, as they gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-offs.

Head coach Eric Chelle had invited a 24-man squad on Saturday, and the team is set to hold its first official training session on Monday.

As seen on the Super Eagles' official X page, six players, including Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and Wilfred Ndidi, have already reported for duty, showing early commitment ahead of the semi-final clash against Gabon on Thursday, November 13.

Preparations in Rabat mark the start of an intensive training period for the three-time African champions as they resume their quest to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Key players arrive Super Eagles camp

Although players were initially scheduled to report on Monday, six stars arrived early, signalling that the Nigerian players are fired up for the playoffs.

Captain William Troost-Ekong, along with Chidozie Awaziem and Benjamin Fredrick, is expected to join the rest of the squad on Sunday evening.

The camp in Morocco will feature intensive sessions under the supervision of coaching and technical staff led by Chelle.

These drills are designed to prepare the Super Eagles both tactically and physically for the playoff matches against Gabon, who are led by Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Players will focus on set-piece routines, defensive organisation, and attacking patterns to ensure they are ready for Gabon and potential opponents in the final.

The early arrivals provide the Super Eagles with extra time to gel and fine-tune strategies, a crucial advantage in knockout matches where every moment on the field counts.

What lies ahead for the Super Eagles?

Nigeria’s first challenge in the play-offs comes against the Panthers of Gabon on Thursday, CAF Online reports.

A win in the semi-final will see them face either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final, with the winner securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The camp in Rabat is expected to conclude following the semi-final match, although it may be extended depending on the results.

With the full squad comprising Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and Maduka Okoye expected soon, Chelle will have the opportunity to finalise lineups and ensure every player is match-ready.

The Super Eagles’ mission is clear: secure victory against Gabon and take a step closer to returning to the World Cup stage.

As the team settles into Morocco and ramps up preparations, fans across Nigeria are hopeful that the players will rise to the occasion, just like they did against Benin Republic in the final qualifier in Uyo.

