Eric Chelle is seeking to recall Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo back to the Super Eagles for the World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria faces a crucial challenge to qualify for the tournament after a poor start in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Chelle has outlined his vision to rebuild the Super Eagles and secure qualification for football’s biggest tournament

Eric Chelle has taken steps to bring back Premier League duo Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo into the Super Eagles squad ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 47-year-old Malian will face his first major test as Nigeria’s coach when the team plays against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March.

The Super Eagles are yet to win any game after four rounds of matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @NG_SuperEagles

Determined to strengthen the squad, Chelle recently travelled across Europe to meet with Nigerian players, discussing his strategies and expectations for the upcoming matches.

Among those he reportedly met were Southampton stars Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu, who have been absent from the national team setup for some time.

Chelle assured them that they remain key figures in his plans and expressed confidence that their experience will be vital in securing maximum points in the upcoming fixtures.

Both players have been active under their club’s new coach, Ivan Juric, as Southampton fights to maintain its Premier League status after promotion from the Championship.

Super Eagles’ struggles in the World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign has gotten off to a disappointing start, putting their hopes of reaching the tournament in jeopardy.

The Super Eagles have struggled to find consistency, failing to secure convincing results in their opening four matches which has seen the team garner only three points.

According to FIFA.com, Nigeria is fifth in Group C, four points behind group leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin who all have seven points apiece.

Defensive lapses, a lack of creativity in midfield, and wastefulness in front of goal have contributed to the Super Eagles’ underwhelming performances.

With two must-win games ahead, Nigeria will need a combination of tactical discipline, squad cohesion, and clinical finishing to get their qualification campaign back on track.

Chelle’s vision for the Super Eagles

Eric Chelle is determined to rebuild the Super Eagles into a formidable force.

His recent meetings with players in Europe highlight his proactive approach to squad management.

By reintegrating players with Premier League experience, he aims to add more quality and leadership to the team and the upcoming matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe will serve as a defining moment for Chelle’s tenure.

If Nigeria can secure back-to-back victories, it will not only boost their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup but also restore confidence among fans.

Blow to Nigeria’s World Cup quest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a heavy clash of heads with Exeter goalkeeper Joe Whitworth in Tuesday night’s 103rd minute of the FA Cup fourth-round clash.

The Nottingham Forest striker appeared to be headbutted by the goalkeeper, causing immediate concern from the medical staff.

While it was unclear whether he lost consciousness, the forward was stretchered off the field after approximately ten minutes of treatment.

