Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has continued his impressive form for Olympique de Marseille in the Ligue 1

The Panthers will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the semifinal of the 2026 World Cup playoff on November

Gabon and Nigeria finished second in their respective groups as best losers to have a shot at making it to the Mundial

Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired a warning to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff.

The Panthers qualified for the playoffs after finishing second with 25 points behind the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner Ivory Coast, last October in the CAF qualification group F.

The Central African nation will face Nigeria in the first semifinal playoff at Stade Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan in Rabat on November 13, followed by the second semifinal match between DR Congo and Cameroon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the French Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and Stade Brestois at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, Photo by Alex MARTIN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX MARTIN/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Only the winners from each tie will advance to the final, scheduled three days later, to decide Africa’s representative in the intercontinental playoff round.

Aubameyang’s standout moment came in the victory over Gambia, where he scored four goals before being sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

The former Chelsea forward scored a total of seven goals during 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, losing to Ivory Coast alone.

Aubameyang will be aiming to qualify Gabon for their first-ever World Cup, after marking his debut in 2009.

Aubameyang issues warning with goal for Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal in Olympique de Marseille 3-0 win against Brestois to secure their sixth consecutive Ligue 1 win at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday night.

In the 25th minute, England international Angel Gomes scored a spectacular free kick, as Brest goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki mishandled the ball. The stadium erupted at Gomes' precision, marking his third goal of the season, per beIN Sports.

Marseille extended the lead as former Manchester United midfielder Mason Greenwood sent the goalkeeper the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 33rd after Brazilian Igor Paixao was fouled for Marseille.

In the 82nd minute, Gabon forward Aubemayang scored his fourth goal of the season after connecting to Matt O’Riley's cross from the right, per Tribal Football.

Thierry Mouyouma and Emerse Fae during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Ivory Coast and Gabon in Korhogo. Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mouyouma warns Super Eagles

Gabon head coach Thierry Mouyouma has fired an early warning to the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff showdown.

Speaking during a press conference in Libreville, Mouyouma said that in modern football, the idea that the strongest team always wins no longer applies.

“The Nigeria we are facing was a top team in the group, and in the end, they did not qualify because they were not first in the group.

Chelle looks ahead of 2025 AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said a win during the 2025 FIFA World Cup playoffs will inspire Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chelle explained that playing two straight matches in Morocco will give Nigeria a fair advantage over every team.

Source: Legit.ng