Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has outlined his intentions as Nigeria prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon

The 47-year-old tactician is also planning ahead for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place in Morocco next month

Chelle previously led Mali to the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFCON, where they were narrowly defeated 2-1 in extra time by eventual champions Ivory Coast

Eric Chelle has stated his mission as Nigeria takes on Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.

Super Eagles made it to the playoffs after beating the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-0 in their final match of the 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, last October.

Nigeria finished second in the 2026 CAF qualification Group C with 17 points, edging out Burkina Faso who also finished second place with 21 points.

Eric Chelle during the 2025 Unity Cup final match between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

Chelle looks ahead of 2025 AFCON

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle said a win during the 2025 FIFA World Cup playoffs will inspire Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to Punch, Chelle explained that playing two straight matches in Morocco will give Nigeria a fair advantage over every team.

He noted that the Super Eagles have been playing under pressure since he took over in January. Chelle said:

"Since I took over as manager of the Super Eagles, we have been playing under serious pressure. When the boys set foot in Rabat, Morocco, the pressure will be very familiar.

"The team will be ready mentally and if we arrive at the success of the playoffs, stopping us will be extremely difficult.

"Before we talk about the Africa Cup of Nations, we have a crucial target, which is the World Cup playoffs. If we win the first game against Gabon, we'll aim for the second one and then shift attention to the AFCON," per CAFOnline.

Nigeria qualified for the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations under the guidance of Augustine Eguavoen after finishing with 11 points, which had Benin Republic, Libya and Rwanda.

Eric Chelle during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Lesotho and Nigeria at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Nigeria can make a statement - Akiri

Nigeria sports journalist Miyen Akiri believes the playoffs can be used as a vital friendly to prepare for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Akiri explained that the NFF can use the playoffs as a replacement for the canceled playoffs. He said:

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff is currently the most important game at the moment but it can also be used as preparation ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

"The NFF had made plans for the Super Eagles to play two friendlies when our chances of qualifying for the World Cup were very slim. The playoffs can also be used as a replacement of the canceled playoffs too.

Nwabali makes bold prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has predicted that Nigeria will go all the way to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria reached the final of the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast and lost to the host nation in the final after Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller cancelled William Troost-Ekong’s opener.

