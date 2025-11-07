Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle reportedly submitted his squad list for the crucial World Cup playoff against Gabon earlier this week

Chelle instructed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) not to release the list to the public for undisclosed reasons

The former Mali coach is said to have made significant adjustments to the squad, which is expected to be announced later today or by Saturday (November 8)

Eric Chelle has made several changes in the Super Eagles squad for the must-win clash against Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff scheduled for November 13.

Nigeria booked their place in the playoffs after a commanding 4-0 victory over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last October.

The three-time AFCON champions will face Gabon in the semifinal, and should they win, they will take on the eventual winner of the Cameroon versus DR Congo fixture three days later, per FIFA.

A win in the final guaranteed them a spot in the intercontinental playoff, where they will play one match as the highest-ranked team.

Chelle includes three players

Eric Chelle has made his decision to include three players who were on the injury list after the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Owngoal, Chelle has gotten an official update on the fitness state of two out of the three players penciled down. The NFF source said:

"Eric Chelle failed to approve the publishing of the squad list because of three players. There were doubts about Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham), Raphael Onyedika Club Brugge) and Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto). Chukwueze played during the weekend, while Onyedika was very impressive against Barcelona during the Champions League; they are ready after passing their fitness test.

"The list will be released between today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday), with some new players set to make their debut."

Meanwhile, the Panthers announced their squad list to face the Super Eagles in the playoffs via their Instagram handle on Thursday, per Africa Soccer.

Chelle will deliver - Itua

Nigeria Sports Journalist Favour Itua has urged Nigerians to put their faith in the tactical abilities of coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoffs.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Itua said Chelle has proven over time to be an experienced coach who can manage bigger players. Itua said:

"Nigerians must continue to have faith in Eric Chelle because he has done well. He is not in a hurry to release the list because he discovered that there is a need to make some adjustments in the list.

"This is where you know an experienced coach who can manage star players. The match is very crucial and I want Nigerians to put faith in the former Mali coach that he is going to make the country proud in Morocco."

Rohr tips Nigeria to beat Gabon

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has backed Nigeria to overcome Gabon in their upcoming World Cup playoff semi-final scheduled for November 13 in Rabat.

The Franco-German manager, who once managed both Nigeria and Gabon, believes the Super Eagles’ superior quality and teamwork will make the difference.

