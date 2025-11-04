Gernot Rohr is backing the Super Eagles to defeat Gabon in the World Cup playoff semi-final in Morocco

The Benin Republic head coach has predicted a Nigeria vs DR Congo final for Africa’s last World Cup ticket

Rohr has warned the Super Eagles against complacency, while praising Nigeria’s collective strength heading into the playoffs

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has backed Nigeria to overcome Gabon in their upcoming World Cup playoff semi-final scheduled for November 13 in Rabat.

The Franco-German manager, who once managed both Nigeria and Gabon, believes the Super Eagles’ superior quality and teamwork will make the difference.

Gernot Rohr has backed Nigeria to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

“Gabon and Nigeria are two good teams. Some of Gabon’s players are still the same ones I coached between 2010 and 2012 when we reached the quarter-finals of the AFCON. But I think Nigeria has better players. If they play collectively like they did against Benin, I think they can beat Gabon,” Rohr told Nation Sport.

Rohr, now in charge of Benin Republic’s national team, praised the progress the Super Eagles have made since his departure and urged them to maintain their collective performance from recent matches.

The Super Eagles defeated Benin Republic 4-0, with Victor Osimhen scoring a hat-trick to power Nigeria into the playoffs, where they seek to pick a ticket to the World Cup next year, BBC reports.

He also reminded the three-time African champions that Gabon’s experience and hunger, led by former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, could make them tricky opponents.

Nigeria remain favourites to progress

While Rohr admitted that Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga still bring valuable experience to the Gabonese side, he insisted that Nigeria’s depth of talent and attacking options, with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman leading the line, give them the edge.

The Super Eagles will face off against Gabon on November 13 when the World Cup playoff kicks off in Morocco. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles have enjoyed a strong run in the playoff build-up. Rohr warned, however, that complacency could prove costly, as Gabon remains dangerous in attack.

“Aubameyang was a young player back then, and their captain, Ecuele Manga, is still around, but Nigeria’s current squad is strong. If they stay focused, I believe they will win.”

Rohr’s comments come as Nigeria seek redemption after missing out on the 2022 World Cup, with the team determined to restore pride and secure a ticket to next year’s intercontinental playoff.

Rohr predicts DR Congo vs Nigeria final

Looking ahead to the other semi-final, Rohr expects a tough battle between Cameroon and DR Congo, but he predicts the Leopards will edge through due to their individual brilliance and Cameroon’s internal issues.

“The winner of that match will be hard to predict, but DR Congo might be a bit stronger because they have individually better players, and Cameroon are dealing with some administrative problems. So, I think the final could be between Nigeria and DR Congo.”

As seen on CAF's official website, the winner of the CAF playoffs will qualify for the Intercontinental playoffs, where six teams will battle for two tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr also believes that Africa’s representative will face an even sterner test at the intercontinental playoff in Mexico. However, he insisted that everyone, including FIFA, would be rooting for Nigeria to qualify.

“It will be good for FIFA to have a nation like Nigeria, with almost 200 million people, at the World Cup. It would make the tournament more exciting.”

Chelle submits squad for playoffs

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted a strong squad ahead of the World Cup play-off against Gabon, scheduled for November 13.

NFF advised Chelle to expand the list from his usual 22-man squad to 25 to accommodate players who will be earning their first cap for the Super Eagles.

Source: Legit.ng