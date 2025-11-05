A key player of the Gabon senior national team has been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off against Nigeria

Coach Thierry Mouyouma is expected to release his 25-man squad on Thursday, November 6, ahead of the encounter

The winner of the CAF play-offs advances to the intercontinental play-offs in Mexico next March

Gabon’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup have taken a setback just days before their crucial encounter with Nigeria.

A key member of the Panthers has been ruled out of the semi-final clash against the Super Eagles, scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco, on November 13.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers between Gabon and Ivory Coast. Photo by: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Panthers have enjoyed an impressive campaign in the 2026 CAF World Cup qualifying Group F, amassing 25 points. Their only defeat came away to Ivory Coast, while they held the 2023 AFCON champions to a draw on home soil.

Despite their strong performance, Gabon finished second behind Ivory Coast, who topped the group with 26 points to claim the sole automatic qualification spot.

Super Eagles, on the other hand, struggled to secure second place in the CAF qualification group C with 17 points, after beating the Cheetahs of Benin Republic 4-0 in their final World Cup qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Omfia out of Nigeria tie

Gabon defender Mick Omfia will not feature in the semi-final of the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in Morocco on November 13.

According to All Nigeria, the 24-year-old received a total of two yellow cards, which knocks him out of the tie to be played at the Moulay Hassan Stadium.

The Hafia FC player received his first booking in Gabon's 4-0 win against Burundi, where Denis Bouanga scored a hat trick, and their final group stage match against Burundi, which they won 2-0.

The yellow cards have triggered an automatic suspension, and Gabon will be keen to avoid repeating the mistake South Africa made during their qualifiers, when they fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena.

Coach Thierry Mouyouma during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Ivory Coast and Gabon in Korhogo. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Omfia has been a key figure at the heart of Gabon’s defence, featuring in five of the team’s last six matches since breaking into the starting XI.

He played a crucial role in helping the Panthers keep four clean sheets during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which concluded last October.

Mouyouma to name squad vs Nigeria

According to Agp Gabon, coach Thierry Mouyouma is set to name a star-studded squad for the much-anticipated World Cup play-off clash against Nigeria.

The 25-man squad, expected to be released on Thursday, will feature former Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Galatasaray forward Mario Lemina and MLS star Denis Bouanga, who has been in sensational form during the qualifiers.

Mouyouma will be counting on experience and firepower as he names his squad for the all-important clash.

Aubameyang fires warning to Super Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has once again fired a message to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off in Morocco.

He stated that the upcoming match against Nigeria will be crucial in determining their World Cup fate.

Source: Legit.ng