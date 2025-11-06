Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal showcased his exceptional skills against a Super Eagles player on Wednesday night

The Spanish international was on target, helping the Catalans earn a hard-fought draw against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League

The 18-year-old has since won the admiration of Nigerian fans, as videos of his dazzling display continue to trend across social media

Spain international Lamine Yamal produced another wonderful display in Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 5.

Yamal scored a fantastic goal as the Catalans came from behind to secure one point at the Jan Breydelstadion.

In the 6th minute, Club Brugge took the lead when Carlos Forbs burst in on the right flank before squaring a pass to Nicolo Tresoldi, who slid the ball in.

Two minutes later, Barcelona equalised through Ferran Torres, following a first-time finish from Fermin Lopez's cross.

In the 17th minute, Forbs scored the second goal for the home team following an assist from Christos Tzolis to take the lead in the first half. Barcelona were denied by the woodwork on three occasions.

The Spanish giants got an equaliser through Lamine Yamal in the 61st minute after beating two defenders before a one-two with Dani Olmo before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Two minutes later, Forbs scored a brace, beating Szczesny for the second time in the match, with a through pass from Hans Vanaken.

Barcelona took advantage of the VAR let off against Brugge when Yamal's cross was nodded into his own net by the unfortunate Tzolis, per BBC.

Yamal dazzles past Super Eagles star

Lamine Yamal showed Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika why he is one of the rising stars in world football.

Both players flashed during Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

As seen in a trending video on X, the 18-year-old winger scored one of the best goals on the night in a brilliant solo effort, embarrassing Onyedika in the process with a silky skill.

Yamal got the ball from deep and dribbled past the Super Eagles midfielder with ease, before doing a one-two with Olmo and slotting the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

His goal has been compared to Lionel Messi's goal during his playing time with the Spanish giants. Yamal said via Tribuna:

“Comparisons with Messi’s goals? No, no. Messi has scored thousands of goals like this, so I can’t compare myself to him.

“I’m just trying to improve and go my own way. "I hope to score more goals like this in the future.”

Yamal has scored two goals and provided two assists in the UEFA Champions League this season, per Transfermarkt.

