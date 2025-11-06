Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has spoken after scoring his first UEFA Champions League hat-trick

Osimhen scored the three goals within 20 minutes in the second half, two of which were from the spot

The Galatasaray forward is now the top scorer in the Champions League this season with six goals

Victor Osimhen reacted after scoring his first UEFA Champions League hat-trick during Galatasaray's 3-0 win over AFC Ajax at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 59th minute with a brilliant header past Remko Pasveer off Leroy Sane’s cross into the six-yard box.

The Nigerian completed his hat-trick with two goals from the penalty spot in the 66th and 78th minutes after handballs by Ajax players in the box.

He was substituted in the 81st minute to a standing ovation by the away fans and was replaced by Mauro Icardi, who nearly added a fourth by hitting the crossbar.

He was awarded the official UEFA Man of the Match award for the third consecutive match, having also won it against Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt.

Osimhen reacts to Galatasaray’s win

The striker expressed his satisfaction at the result and how Galatasaray is faring in the Champions League and appreciated his teammates for how they approached the match.

“Overall, I think we deserved it. We knew what the opponent would do. We were well-prepared mentally and psychologically. I'm very happy with the goals, of course, but I want to thank all of my teammates once again,” he told GS TV.

“We'll continue to build on this momentum. I believe we'll be very happy at the end of the Champions League campaign, and we'll continue to work on that.”

Galatasaray are ninth on the Champions League table and are on course to avoid the knockout playoffs by finishing in the top eight if they keep their momentum.

According to UEFA, Osimhen is the Champions League top scorer with six goals after overtaking Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, who have five goals each.

The former Napoli forward is open to the possibility of winning the Champions League Golden Boot, following in the footsteps of fellow African, Serhou Guirassy, who won it alongside Raphinha last season.

“Of course, I think I have the quality to do so, but I do it with the support of my teammates. They love giving me the ball, just like they did today,” he said.

“It's a team effort, and I believe that with my teammates and their support, such a possibility is definitely possible. I will fight for it.”

Osimhen is no stranger to winning the Golden Boot; he won it at Napoli and Galatasaray during their title-winning seasons, scoring 26 goals in each season.

