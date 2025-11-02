England international Reece James has sparked reactions online following his usage of pidgin English

Chelsea defeated Tottenham 1-0 to climb to sixth position in the 2025/26 English Premier League table

The World Champions have shifted attention to the UEFA Champions League match on November 5

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the London Derby on Saturday, November 1.

Joao Pedro's lone goal ensured the Blues made it seven wins out of eight in the Premier League.

Players of Chelsea huddle before the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Former Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho led the attack for Chelsea as he made the first attempt against goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Another opportunity came begging as Pedro failed to convert a rebound that fell off Garnacho.

In the 34th minute, Pedro broke the deadlock following a fine run from Moises Caicedo to end his 10-match goal drought for country and club.

The Blues almost doubled the lead before the break when Gusto crossed from the right and Joao Pedro's first-time effort was struck powerfully but was too central and was palmed over by Vicario, per Sky Sports.

The home team had the opportunity to equalise when Muhammed Kudus looked to curl a shot inside the far post but goalkeeper Sanchez produced a smart save, as he parried the ball away from the on-rushing Spurs attackers.

The World Champions came close to a second goal in the 75th minute when the combination of Gittens, Pedro, and Enzo laid a pass for Neto, which was parried away. James then curled an effort over from the resulting play, per Chelsea's official website.

Joao Pedro has scored three goals for the Blues since signing from Brighton in a £60 million ($78 million) move in the close-season.

James Sends Message to Chelsea Fans

Chelsea captain Reece James has sparked buzz on social media following his light-hearted reaction in Pidgin English.

Joao Pedro celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo by: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

In a trending video on X, Joao Pedro, the goal scorer in Chelsea’s London derby against Tottenham, was seen applauding the fans for their support and encouragement after the match.

Pedro also took the opportunity to remind supporters of Chelsea’s upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Qarabag FK on Wednesday, November 5, before James humorously interrupted him, switching to Pidgin English in his response, a moment that delighted many Nigerian fans online. Pedro said:

"Hi Chelsea fans, it was a great game, see you in the Champions League."

James responded in pidgin English:

"Chai."

Chelsea are currently in 11th position in the UCL with two wins and one loss.

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed the video. Read them below:

@GEAfolayan said:

"So James understands what "Chai" means? lol."

@CFC_Jasonn wrote:

"Who taught all these boys chaiii.....

"Must be Tosin after his trip to Nigeria."

@Owoblow007 added:

"You can't convince me, James na confirm Anambra boy... Hear that "chai" 😅😅😅😅.

Declan Rice gets a nickname

Legit.ng erlier reported that England star Declan Rice has fallen in love with Nigerian culture, surrounded by teammates from Africa.

The 26-year-old added a prefix to his first name after being hailed by Noni Madueke.

Source: Legit.ng