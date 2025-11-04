England international Bukayo Saka has set a new record in the UEFA Champions League for Arsenal

The Gunners secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena on Tuesday night

Bukayo Saka scored from the penalty spot, while Mikel Merino netted a brace to move Arsenal to the top of the UCL table

Arsenal thrashed Slavia Prague 3-0 on Tuesday night, November 4, extending their remarkable unbeaten run to four games in the UEFA Champions League.

A penalty from Bukayo Saka and a brace from Mikel Merino ensured the Gunners maintained their perfect run.

The English Premier League giants now sit atop the UCL table with 12 points.

Mikel Merino during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Slavia Praha and Arsenal in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

In the 32nd minute, Saka converted a penalty after Gabriel Magalhaes’ header was deflected away by an inadvertent hand. Slavia captain Lukas Provod initially argued that the ball had struck his head before his hand. Referee Aliyar Aghyeav reviewed the incident via VAR and promptly awarded the spot-kick.

In the 46th minute, Merino doubled Arsenal’s lead, finishing a precise cross from Leandro Trossard. He completed his brace in the 68th minute with a header from Declan Rice’s delivery, beating goalkeeper Jakub Markovic once again.

Arsenal’s streak of clean sheets was nearly broken in the 84th minute when Slavia were initially awarded a penalty, but VAR intervened and overturned the decision.

Saka creates history

England international Bukayo Saka is on the verge of cementing his status as one of Arsenal’s greatest players if he continues his remarkable form.

According to OptaJoe, the 24-year-old is the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive away appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Saka found the net against PSV, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and most recently scored his 12th goal for the club against Slavia Prague.

Bukayo Saka during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between SK Slavia Praha and Arsenal FC in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Max Dowman has become the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to feature in a match, doing so at just 15 years and 308 days old.

Brought in to replace Trossard, the youngster broke the previous record held by former Borussia Dortmund prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko.

@BayoPsalm said:

"That record is actually very impressive."

@phychem11 wrote:

"12 goals in 21 champions league matches. World Class player 🔥🔥."

@AthletixAi added:

"Saka just keeps writing his own history."

@pravinvictor1 said:

"Saka is the best rw in the Champions League rn."

@Liftkeed wrote:

"Bukayo Saka keeps rewriting history for Arsenal Four consecutive away goals in the Champions League isn’t just consistency—it’s elite-level impact on Europe’s biggest stage. This kid isn’t just participating; he’s defining Arsenal’s legacy in the competition."

Arsenal create new record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal's win against Brighton & Hove Albion means the club has recorded their sixth consecutive victory without conceding a goal, since their 2-1 win against the Magpies in September.

The 2024/25 EPL runner-up has become the first team in English football history to play six games in a month, winning all six with clean sheets.

Source: Legit.ng