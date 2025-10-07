The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without a key defender for the matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic

The defender also faces the possibility of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December

This adds to the current injury woes with Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina also at risk of missing AFCON

The Super Eagles encountered a major setback after a key defender withdrew from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic, and could miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria faces must-win matches against the Crocodiles and the Leopards if they want to have any chance at qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Super Eagles defender Felix Agu is ruled out of AFCON 2025 after an injury with Werder Bremen. Photo by Stuart Franklin.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by NFF, Super Eagles sit third in Group C with 11 points, tied with Rwanda in fourth with the same points, but with a superior goal difference and head-to-head record.

Benin Republic leads the group with 14 points, the same as South Africa, which FIFA sanctioned with a three-point deduction for Teboho Mokoena's yellow card case.

Zimbabwe, which is at the bottom of the group with four points, is the only team out of contention, while Lesotho, with nine points, can still mathematically qualify.

Nigeria must beat Lesotho and Benin Republic and hope that South Africa drops points to boost their chances of automatic qualification, with Group C unlikely to have a playoff spot.

Felix Agu withdraws from Super Eagles squad

Super Eagles defender Felix Agu has withdrawn from the squad for the qualifier matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho after a severe injury.

Werder Bremen confirmed that the German-born defender suffered a syndesmosis ligament injury during the 1-0 win over St Pauli and will be out for several months.

“I'm incredibly sorry for Felix. We will do everything we can to get him fit again as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, however, we have to assume that Felix will be out of action for the foreseeable future,” coach Horst Steffen said.

The length of the injury means Agu is also likely to miss the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, scheduled to kick off on December 18.

Ola Aina faces the possibility of missing AFCON 2025 due to injury. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Agu’s injury, which could rule him out of AFCON, provides long-term worry for the Super Eagles, which already has Ola Aina as a tentative absentee for the tournament.

Chelle has already replaced two players in his 23-man squad due to injuries. Uche Christantus came in for Cyriel Dessers, while Zaidu Sanusi replaced Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The Eagles camp opened in Polokwane, South Africa, on Monday, October 6, where the players will fly to directly from their bases for the match on October 10.

The team will return to Nigeria, where they will face West African neighbours Benin Republic, a match that will decide the fate of both countries.

Chelle replaced striker with midfielder

Legit.ng reported that Chelle replaced Cyriel Dessers with Christantus Uche after the Panathinaikos forward withdrew from the squad due to injury.

The replacement raised concerns among the fans as the Crystal Palace star plays more often as a midfielder and could have invited the in-form Paul Onuachu instead.

Source: Legit.ng