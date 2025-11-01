Super Eagles secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs after finishing second in the qualifiers

Nigeria's coach Eric Chelle is currently in search of a goalkeeper to replace fumbling Stanley Nwabali who is currently underfire by fans

A Nigerian shot stopper has sent a message to Chelle with his performance in the Serie A on Saturday night, November 1

Stanley Nwabali’s position as Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper is under threat following the impressive performances of an Italy-based shot-stopper.

The Chippa United goalkeeper has struggled for form in the Super Eagles’ last four CAF Group C qualification matches.

The 29-year-old nearly cost Nigeria a red card in their 1-0 win over Rwanda after being booked for time-wasting and later committing a foul that went unnoticed due to the absence of VAR.

Stanley Nwabali during the 2025 Unity Cup final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AM.

Source: Getty Images

The former Lobi Stars goalkeeper's struggles continued against Lesotho, where he conceded an 89th-minute goal after Nigeria had taken a 2-0 lead through captain William Troost-Ekong and debutant Akor Adams. He was also at fault in stoppage time (90+4 minutes) after misjudging a ball and miscommunicating with defender Semi Ajayi near the edge of the penalty area.

Tensions further escalated during the Super Eagles’ 4-0 win against Benin Republic when Nwabali clashed with teammate Calvin Bassey at halftime. The altercation reportedly stemmed from his persistent time-wasting tactics, which prompted intervention from both teammates and the technical crew.

Okoye Sends Message to Chelle Ahead of Playoff vs Gabon

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye showcased his brilliance as he guided Udinese to a 1-0 victory over Atalanta at the Stadio Friuli on Saturday night, November 1.

According to Tribuna, the result marked Udinese’s first clean sheet under new manager Kosta Runjaic.

The win also ended La Dea’s unbeaten run, which had seen them record two wins and seven draws, their slowest start to a Serie A campaign since the 2018/19 season.

Maduka Okoye during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Udinese at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Atalanta began strongly, with Kamaldeen Sulemana volleying home from a Davide Zappacosta cross, but the goal was ruled out for offside in the buildup.

Five minutes before halftime, Hassane Kamara set up Nicolo Zaniolo, who coolly converted his third goal in four matches to hand the hosts a deserved lead, per Yahoo Sports.

Just before the break, Marco Carnesecchi denied Jesper Karlstro from doubling Udinese’s advantage, while the visitors failed to register a single shot on target against Okoye in the first half.

Despite Atalanta’s dominant possession and high pressing, Udinese’s defense remained resolute, keeping their opponents at bay. Reigning CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, was introduced in the 60th minute, but he struggled to make an impact.

Atalanta’s best chance came late in the game when Davide Zappacosta forced a fine save from Okoye, who ensured Udinese claimed all three points and a morale-boosting clean sheet.

The former Watford goalkeeper has played four matches, while conceding six goals per Transfermarkt.

Nigeria will take on Gabon in the first semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playiff in Rabat, Morocco on November 13,

Chelle sends message to Nwabali

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has defended goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali amid criticism from Nigerians over his on-pitch antics in recent matches.

The manager added that he is pleased with the personality of his goalkeeper and he had one of such as teammate during his professional career.

Source: Legit.ng